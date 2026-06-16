Audi Evaluates New A6 Allroad for Australian Market with Enhanced Off-Road Features

Audi Australia is considering bringing the new-generation A6 allroad to local showrooms after its European debut. The model, unveiled in Germany, marks the most significant transformation from the standard A6 Avant to a high-riding off-roader since the allroad's inception in 1999. It offers distinctive styling, increased dimensions, and advanced powertrain options including diesel mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid. The vehicle goes on sale in Europe in June 2026 with a starting price of €77,250. Audi Australia has not confirmed local pricing or specifications but expressed strong interest pending market feedback. Key highlights include a widened body, up to 34mm more ground clearance than the regular A6 Avant, standard air suspension with multiple driving modes, and a tech-rich interior with ChatGPT integration. The previous A6 allroad was last sold in Australia in 2024.

Audi Australia is evaluating the new-generation A6 allroad for potential introduction to local showrooms, following its recent unveiling in Europe. The model, officially revealed by Audi in Germany, represents the most radical evolution from the standard A6 Avant into a high-riding, off-road-capable estate since the allroad nameplate first appeared in 1999.

According to an Audi Australia spokesperson, while no final decisions have been made regarding Australian pricing, specification, or launch timing, the brand confirmed the vehicle is under review and that feedback from dealers and customers will play a key role. The previous generation A6 allroad was available in Australia until 2024, offered solely in diesel guise with a price tag of $126,484 before on-road costs.

Visually, the new A6 allroad quattro adopts a suite of bespoke styling elements to cement its rugged character. A unique hexagonal-mesh Singleframe grille with matte-silver accents, digital matrix LED headlights, OLED taillights, and enlarged alloy wheels (from 19 to 21 inches) shod in wider tyres set it apart. Audi specifically designed these cues to accentuate the model's increased height and width.

Dimensions have grown to 5016mm in length ( +65mm), 1986mm in width (+84mm), and up to 1508mm in height (+6mm) compared to the outgoing version. Notably, this generation marks the first time the allroad receives a body that is wider than the standard A6 Avant, with a 111mm advantage. Ground clearance is 34mm higher than the regular Avant and 16mm more than its predecessor. Protective black cladding extends across the lower body.

Suspension technology includes a standard air system offering 55mm of ride-height adjustment. Dedicated 'offroad' and 'offroad+' modes raise the vehicle an additional 15mm while automatically tuning the dampers. A temporary lift function adds 20mm of ground clearance at speeds below 35km/h; conversely, the car lowers to its minimum height when cruising above 85km/h for improved efficiency. Powertrain options for the European launch feature both 48-volt mild-hybrid (MHEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) systems, either of which could be suitable for Australia.

The diesel MHEV pairs a 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel producing 220kW and 580Nm with a belt-driven starter-generator adding 18kW. Audi quotes a 0-100km/h time of 5.4 seconds and a WLTP fuel consumption figure of 5.8L/100km. The PHEV, badged e-hybrid, costs €3000 more and combines a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor for total outputs of 270kW and 500Nm. The 0-100km/h sprint takes 5.5 seconds, and claimed fuel use is 7.2L/100km.

A 25.9kWh battery delivers up to 95km of electric range (WLTP). Drivers can select EV mode for zero-emission running or Hybrid mode with a configurable battery charge target. Handling is enhanced by dynamic all-wheel steering: at low speeds (below 60km/h), the rear wheels steer opposite the front wheels by up to five degrees to reduce the turning circle, while at higher speeds they steer in the same direction (by up to two degrees) to improve stability.

Inside, a curved cockpit houses an 11.9-inch digital instrument display and a 14.5-inch central touchscreen. An optional 10.9-inch screen for the front passenger is available. Steering wheel controls are haptic rollers, and the Audi Assist voice recognition system is bolstered by artificial intelligence with ChatGPT integration. Rear seats split 40:20:40, and boot capacity varies: the diesel holds 466L (expandable to 1497L), while the PHEV offers 404L (up to 1423L) due to battery packaging.

Audi Australia has yet to launch the conventional sixth-generation A6 on which this allroad is based, nor has it introduced the battery-electric A6 e-tron, which is a separate model on a different platform. The brand's interest in the A6 allroad underscores its commitment to expanding its wagon lineup in markets where such vehicles have strong appeal





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