The Australian government is facing scrutiny over its handling of the Aukus submarine pact, with a community-funded inquiry to be headed by Peter Garrett. The inquiry aims to give Australians the opportunity to ask questions about the deal, which has been criticized for its secrecy and potential complexities. Meanwhile, the health department has assured that Australia does not need to close its borders despite the Ebola outbreak in central Africa, citing the country's strong border health measures.

The Australian government is facing scrutiny over its handling of the Aukus submarine pact, with a community-funded inquiry to be headed by Peter Garrett. The inquiry aims to give Australians the opportunity to ask questions about the deal, which has been criticized for its secrecy and potential complexities.

Meanwhile, the health department has assured that Australia does not need to close its borders despite the Ebola outbreak in central Africa, citing the country's strong border health measures. The Fair Work Commission is also set to hand down its decision on minimum and award wages, with business groups calling for increases of up to 3.9% and trade unions pushing for a 6% increase.

The shadow defence minister has brushed off suggestions that One Nation should be treated as an enemy, instead calling for increased scrutiny of the party's performance and policies





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Aukus Pact Ebola Outbreak Fair Work Commission Minimum And Award Wages One Nation

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