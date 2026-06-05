Aukus revision shows how the US treats its allies. Will Australia stand for it?

Concerns about the Aukus pact are growing amid renewed debate about Australia's moves to more closely tie its defence to an increasingly unpredictable partner: Donald Trump's America. Labor needs to do a better job explaining why one of the most expensive decisions ever taken by an Australian government should remain in the national interest.

Concerns about the Aukus pact are growing amid renewed debate about Australia 's moves to more closely tie its defence to an increasingly unpredictable partner: Donald Trump 's America.

Labor needs to do a better job explaining why one of the most expensive decisions ever taken by an Australian government should remain in the national interest. Hammond, the chief of the navy, was giving evidence in budget estimates hearings on Wednesday when he revealed that he had been 'directed' to speak at an Aukus conference at Washington's exclusive Cosmos Club back in April. The conference, organised by Christopher Pyne, had ticket prices starting at $4,950.

Hammond clarified that rather than being directed to speak, he had consulted with the government, and his address had been 'approved' by the office of the defence minister. The issue of the Aukus pact has been brought to the foreground by an announcement from Marles last weekend. After meeting with his US counterpart, Pete Hegseth, in Singapore, Marles said that Australia would no longer receive two Virginia-class submarines already in service and one new vessel.

Instead, Australia would take Marles said the change made sense. Instead of running two different models of American submarines - each with their particular sensibilities and training requirements - streamlining the plan would make operations more effective. The Pentagon told journalists the cost efficiencies were likely to be in the workforce, maintenance and supply chains. The new defence department secretary, Meghan Quinn, went further in Canberra, saying Australia had always wanted three in-service boats.

Labor is sensitive about the phrase 'secondhand'. While the subs won't be newly built, they will be operating at peak condition after about six years in the water and having just undergone their first major service. Once handed over to Australia, the Virginias are expected to run for at least a quarter century.

Marles and the defence industry minister, Pat Conroy, argue the early years of operation for complex military equipment are the most difficult, so it makes sense for the submarines to arrive once their operational condition is guaranteed. But selling the message was not straightforward for Labor.

Entrenched scepticism about the deal - first negotiated by Scott Morrison and quickly endorsed by Labor in opposition - flared in the ALP caucus meeting on Tuesday when Husic's position was that a material change in the deal should prompt reconsideration of the merits of Aukus, especially noting the 'transactional' way Trump makes decisions. Dumped from the frontbench in a factional deal orchestrated by Marles after the 2025 election, it is not the first time Husic has been outspoken about sensitive issues for the government.

On this point at least, Husic was quickly shown to be correct. This week, without any notice or consultation, Trump's administration included Australia among dozens of countries at risk of a new 12.5% trade tariff, imposed for supposedly failing to prevent slave labour. The trade minister, Don Farrell, pushed back during talks with the US trade representative, Jamieson Greer, in Paris, reminding him Australia has robust anti-slavery laws. On Aukus, no reconsideration will be forthcoming.

Labor ministers were quick to point out Husic is just one MP within the caucus, with Conroy calling his comments 'disingenuous'. He argued that Labor agreed to support Aukus was agreed in 2023, a time when none of the specificity about the actual submarines had been settled and before key defence capability gaps were properly understood. Lowy Institute polling on Aukus shows public support holding firm.

In 2025, two-thirds of Australians said they were somewhat or strongly in favour, roughly steady compared to 2022. One-third of Australians were opposed to Australia acquiring nuclear-powered submarines





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