Australia will receive used nuclear submarines under AUKUS, One Nation gains from Coalition disunity, Kenneth Law pleads guilty to aiding suicide, and the Socceroos lose to Mexico in a World Cup warm-up.

Australia is set to receive secondhand nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS trilateral security pact, as confirmed by defense leaders meeting in Singapore. The agreement, originally envisioned to provide Australia with new submarines, will now involve the transfer of used vessels from the United States and the United Kingdom.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth reassured that the submarines would be delivered, emphasizing the mutual benefits for both Australia's defense and the broader strategic interests of the alliance. He stated, 'Those subs in the hands of Australia are important for your defence but they also add to the combined defence of what we would need to do, heaven forbid, there were a contingency.

' The shift to secondhand submarines comes amid assessments that ensure promised capabilities align with practical delivery timelines. Labor Senator Jenny McAllister has attributed the rising popularity of Pauline Hanson's One Nation party to internal failures within the Coalition government. With One Nation polling above 20 percent ahead of the federal election expected in early 2028, McAllister argued that disunity and chaos among the Liberals and Nationals have created a void that One Nation is exploiting.

Pauline Hanson herself has indicated interest in returning to the lower house, claiming she could perform the role of prime minister. This political development highlights growing fragmentation in Australian politics, with voters increasingly turning to fringe parties as traditional coalitions struggle to maintain cohesion. In other news, a Canadian man, Kenneth Law, has pleaded guilty to 14 counts of counseling or aiding suicide after selling lethal products to hundreds of buyers across 40 countries.

The 60-year-old used websites to market a substance commonly used to cure meats that can be deadly if ingested. Canadian prosecutors dropped 14 murder charges in exchange for the guilty pleas.

Meanwhile, the Australian men's football team, the Socceroos, suffered a 1-0 loss to Mexico in a fiery friendly match. The game included an all-in scuffle after Mexico thought they had scored from a quick free kick, but the goal was called back. Coach Tony Popovic, who is set to name his World Cup squad, saw positives in his team's performance despite the defeat.

Additionally, under the AUKUS pact, Australia, the US, and the UK have announced a program to develop advanced unmanned undersea vehicles, with delivery starting in 2027. The countries, along with 15 others, have also agreed to coordinate defense of underwater infrastructure, responding to growing threats to undersea cables and telecommunications fiber optics. Defence Minister Richard Marles stressed that the seabed has become a major field of contest, requiring a collective response to protect critical maritime infrastructure





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