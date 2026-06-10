Aung San Suu Kyi's Son Intensifies Campaign for Proof of Mother's Life from Myanmar Junta

Kim Aris, son of detained Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, is on a global mission to force the military junta to confirm his mother is alive, five years after her disappearance following a coup. He cites a single letter from 2023 as the only communication and condemns the regime's secrecy, while highlighting international legal battles and upcoming advocacy efforts.

The son of Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi is conducting a global campaign to pressure the military junta to provide proof that his mother is alive, five years after she was arrested in a coup.

Kim Aris, speaking in Australia, highlighted the lack of information about his mother's condition and whereabouts, noting he has received only one letter from her in the past three years. Suu Kyi, an 80-year-old Nobel laureate, was detained in February 2021 as the military took power, ending her democratic government. She has not been seen publicly since, and her legal team has not had contact with her since 2022.

Aris argued that providing proof of life is simple and accused the junta of using limited images, such as a photo released in April when they announced she would be moved from prison to house arrest, to legitimize themselves internationally. Her lawyers have expressed uncertainty about her status, calling the secrecy a violation of international conventions. The military regime faces widespread condemnation and an accusation of genocide at the International Court of Justice related to its treatment of the Rohingya.

Aris's campaign includes an 81-kilometer skateboard journey across London planned to coincide with Suu Kyi's 81st birthday. He also met with Australian politicians and Burmese diaspora members to raise awareness and maintain pressure on the junta amid ongoing atrocities and a lack of normal relations with ASEAN neighbors





SBSNews / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar Coup Kim Aris Military Junta Proof Of Life

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Earthquake kills 32 in Philippines; Myanmar's Suu Kyi son urges actionA magnitude 7.8 earthquake off the southern Philippines coast has killed at least 32 people and injured over 200, with many casualties from building collapses. Meanwhile, the son of Myanmar's detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi has launched the '81 for 81' campaign to raise awareness and demand concrete actions for her release ahead of her 81st birthday.

Read more »

Kim wants to know if his mum is alive. It’s not easy for the son of Suu KyiThe pro-democracy icon has been detained by a secretive, brutal junta that has waged war against its own citizens since February 2021. Her younger son is demanding answers.

Read more »

Kim wants to know if his mum is alive. It’s not easy for the son of Suu KyiThe pro-democracy icon has been detained by a secretive, brutal junta that has waged war against its own citizens since February 2021. Her younger son is demanding answers.

Read more »

Kim wants to know if his mum is alive. It’s not easy for the son of Suu KyiThe pro-democracy icon has been detained by a secretive, brutal junta that has waged war against its own citizens since February 2021. Her younger son is demanding answers.

Read more »