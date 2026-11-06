Chris Lynn Served One-Month Cocaine Ban After Positive Test in England

Australian T20 star Chris Lynn served a one-month ban after testing positive for cocaine during the Vitality Blast Finals Day in July, with the Cricket Regulator announcing the sanction on Thursday.

Australian T20 star Chris Lynn served a one-month ban after testing positive for cocaine during the Vitality Blast Finals Day in July, the Cricket Regulator announced on Thursday.

The 36-year-old underwent an in-competition doping test on July 18 while playing for Northampton Steelbacks against Somerset and Hampshire Hawks in Birmingham. A urine sample sent to a World Anti-Doping Authority laboratory in France returned an adverse finding for cocaine metabolite benzoylecgonine. Lynn was provisionally suspended on July 31, two days after it was announced he was ruled out of a Sri Lankan T20 tournament due to a leg injury.

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Lynn Admits Taking Drug Out Of Competition

He confirmed on August 20 he had taken the drug on the evening of July 15 and early hours of July 16, describing use during a period of several hours. The Cricket Regulator said expert evidence supported Lynn's position that the ingestion occurred out of competition and was unrelated to cricketing performance. Standard out-of-competition cocaine penalties followed, with Lynn accepting a three-month ban reduced to one month after he agreed to complete a substance abuse treatment program.

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His suspension ran from July 31 to August 30, making him eligible for this summer's Big Bash League. While the regulator initially sought a three-month suspension, Lynn confirmed his intention to complete the program. Northampton was not sanctioned for the positive test. On October 21, the regulator informed Lynn that the charge relating to the presence of cocaine had been withdrawn because the level in his system was below what was needed to charge him under WADA regulations.

He later had one charge dropped but accepted the other that benzoylecgonine was found in his system. Lynn scored a team-high 39 runs in Northampton's semi-final win over Somerset and made four in the final against Hampshire as the Steelbacks claimed the T20 Blast title. The 36-year-old has played 18 international T20 matches and is the BBL's all-time leading run-scorer with 4133 runs at an average of 35.32.

Lynn Linked With Renegades For Next Season

He has been linked with the Melbourne Renegades for the 2026-27 Big Bash after previous stints with the Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat. He has not played since his sole appearance for Galle Gallants in the Sri Lankan Premier League, in which he scored 46 in his side's 60-run triumph over the Jaffna Kings.