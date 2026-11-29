Adam Caporn becomes the first Australian-born NBA head coach after the Washington Wizards fired Brian Keefe following a 7-13 start. Caporn will lead the team for the rest of the season while continuing as Boomers coach.

Adam Caporn has been named interim head coach of the Washington Wizards for the rest of the season, making him the first Australian-born head coach in NBA history.

The Wizards announced the move hours after a 116-91 home loss to the Orlando Magic. The defeat was Washington's 10th in their past 13 games, dropping them to a 7-13 record. The Wizards are the first NBA club to fire their head coach during the 2026-27 season. Brian Keefe was fired after going 50-173 with the Wizards.

Also read Boomers coach Adam Caporn named interim head coach of Washington Wizards

He took over on an interim basis midway through the 2023-24 season when the team fired Wes Unseld Jr, and later won the job full-time. Wizards president Michael Winger said the team needed a new direction. Decisions like this are never easy, but it's time for the team to move forward with a new voice, Winger said. Brian has been an integral part of our organization, helping lay a foundation of player development in Washington.

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We are grateful to Brian for the professionalism he brought to our team and the commitment he showed our players and staff. Winger said Caporn's experience made him the right choice for the interim role. Adam's blend of coaching experience, institutional knowledge and history in player development make him the right person to take over as interim head coach, Winger said.

Adam Caporn Named Interim Wizards Coach

Adam has the full support of our organization, and we look forward to seeing him lead the team for the remainder of the season, Winger said. Caporn, 44, has been head coach of the Australian Boomers men's team since 2025, taking over from Brian Goorjian. He joined the Wizards as an assistant in 2024 and is in his third season with the organization. He previously was an assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets from 2022 to 2024.

Caporn's Australian basketball involvement includes coaching the under-19 national men's team from 2014 to 2016 and working as an assistant with the Boomers from 2017 to 2025. He grew up in Western Australia and played at the Australian Institute of Sport before playing American college basketball at Saint Mary's College in California. That path was later followed by fellow Australians Patty Mills and Matthew Dellavedova.

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Caporn returned to Australia to play six seasons in the NBL with the Illawarra Hawks and Perth Wildcats before moving into coaching. At Washington, Keefe was asked to oversee a rebuild during his first two seasons. The Wizards won 18 games in 2024-25 and 17 last season, when they finished with the worst record in the NBA.

Wizards Rely on Young Core Despite Struggles

Washington was expected to take a step forward this season, with veterans Anthony Davis and Trae Young joining a young core that includes AJ Dybantsa, the No 1 pick in this year's draft. The team also has Alex Sarr, the No 2 pick in 2024, and Tre Johnson, the sixth pick last year.

Keefe's game management faced scrutiny since last season, particularly after a game on 10 March when Washington rarely double-teamed Miami's Bam Adebayo and he scored 83 points, the second most in NBA history. Caporn will remain in the interim role for the rest of the season as the Wizards look to improve on their 7-13 start. The Wizards have not made the playoffs since 2021.

Washington will now look to Caporn to steady the team and develop its young players over the remainder of the campaign. Caporn joins compatriot Sandy Brondello as a coach in the highest-profile men's and women's basketball leagues in the world. Brondello, the Opals boss, coaches the Toronto Tempo in the WNBA. Caporn's elevation adds to a strong Australian coaching presence in global basketball.