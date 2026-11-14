Greg Chappell urges Australian cricket to move on from Sandpapergate controversy

Greg Chappell has called for Australian cricket to end its civil war over Sandpapergate, saying he hopes Pat Cummins' press conference has put a line under the controversy.

Greg Chappell has urged Australia's past and present cricket stars to end their civil war as the ghosts of Sandpapergate continue to haunt the game.

The former Australian captain said he hoped Pat Cummins' extraordinary press conference had put a bit of a line under the controversy. Usman Khawaja sent the cricket world into a spin last week when he claimed the entire Test team that played in Cape Town in 2018 knew of the plot to tamper with the ball. Cameron Bancroft, who used sandpaper to roughen up one side of the ball, received a nine-month ban.

Also read Greg Chappell reflects on Sandpapergate and cricket culture

Sandpapergate Press Conference

Steve Smith and David Warner were suspended for a year and stripped of their leadership roles. Cummins delivered a 70-minute press conference in Sydney on Friday where he gave journalists an open floor to ask whatever they wanted about Sandpapergate 2018 and ball tampering in general. The 33-year-old steadfastly rejected claims he had any prior knowledge of the 2018 plot to use sandpaper on the ball to gain reverse swing.

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He also hit out at Khawaja, saying the accusations were complete nonsense and suggested they were probably defamatory. Warner returned serve just hours after the press conference. The former Test opener also accused Cummins of throwing Khawaja under the bus with his sandpaper denials. Chappell knows a thing or two about controversy.

In 1981, with New Zealand requiring six runs off the final ball to force a draw in a one-day match at the MCG, then-Australia captain Chappell ordered his younger brother Trevor Chappell to bowl the last delivery underarm. While technically legal at the time, the move caused a massive backlash and forced a rule change, with the incident still brought up to this day. Good luck with that.

Underarm Bowling Controversy

I think 45 years tells me it will probably be a while before it gets trumped, Chappell replied when asked if Sandpapergate had finally trumped the underarm controversy. It would've been a tough time back in 2018 with all of that going on. I don't think you're always ready for these disasters when they happen, but we all make mistakes and they're all human beings.

They're going to make mistakes, and I think we have to accept that and own those decisions, as I had to do 45 years ago. Chappell does not want the in-fighting in Australian cricket to continue. We don't want to see Australian cricket eating itself and having a little spat within the family, Chappell said. Hopefully Pat's put a bit of a line under it and we can start getting on with the summer of cricket.

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Australian Cricket Moving Forward

It'll be a distraction, but I think they've all had enough experience that when they walk out on the cricket field there's only one thing they're thinking about. As for Cummins' claims of having no knowledge of the plan to tamper with the ball, Chappell said: We have to believe it. Pat's a very honourable man and very talented on the field, but I think he's very talented off the field as well.

I think from a cricket point of view they just need to move on and focus on what's in front of them. Khawaja was due to make an appearance at a book-signing event in Merrylands on Saturday, but publishers Pelican said it unfortunately had to be postponed.