Aussie hero Jessica Fox takes silver at ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup

Jessica Fox, a four-time Olympian, has won a silver medal in the women's K1 final at the ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup in Tacen, Slovenia, after a comeback from injury.

The Aussie hero was seriously proud of herself after completing her comeback with a surprise result - all while battling another injury. The entire canoeing world knows Jessica Fox is a winner - her three Olympic gold medals and a raft of world championship and World Cup titles bearing testimony to that.

Fox came second overnight in the women's K1 final at the ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup in Tacen, Slovenia, finishing only 0.13 seconds behind Slovenian gold-medal winner Alina Hocevar (81.61). It was the 31-year-old's first race back at the World Cup and her podium finish came nine months after the Penrith superstar underwent surgery to remove a benign tumour from her left kidney.

This is probably the first time a silver medal has felt like a gold medal to me, the four-time Olympian who won double-gold in the C1 and K1 events at the 2024 Paris Games, said. Just getting to the start line today was the biggest challenge. To put down two solid runs - they weren't perfect, but they were good enough - and make the final made me really happy.

Then to back it up with another good run in the final feels amazing. I lost a little bit of time in a couple of gates, but honestly, I can't complain. Fox added on Instagram that as well as battling the course, she had also been struggling with a wrist injury.

Honestly, it was one of the most special days on the water, feeling the nerves, sitting in the start, dropping in for the final and feeling the satisfaction of putting down good runs. It was about finding belief and strength despite doubt and distraction. Today was about having a crack even if I didn't feel 100 per cent and to get in race mode again. I was so happy to make the final, I wasn't even thinking about the podium!

What a bonus. Fox qualified fourth fastest with a clean run in the women's K1 heats, before clocking 81.74 in the final. I'm really happy to take this silver medal, and I'm also really stoked for Eva (Alina Hocevar), Fox said. Racing continues at the 2026 ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup in Tacen with the men's and women's canoe events





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