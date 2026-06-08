Aussie Mother Urges Parents to Seek Second Opinion After Daughter's Rare Eye Condition Misdiagnosed

A 13-year-old girl's rare autoimmune eye condition was misdiagnosed, leaving her blind in one eye and now threatening the sight in the other. Her mother is urging parents to seek a second opinion and be proactive about their child's health.

An Aussie mother is urging parents to seek a second opinion after a rare autoimmune eye condition was misdiagnosed, leaving her 13-year-old daughter blind in one eye and now threatening the sight in the other.

Sophie has uveitis, a condition where the immune system causes severe inflammation inside the eye. When she was five, it was mistaken for conjunctivitis - a delay that cost her the vision in her left eye. Her mum, Jasmine Kennett, says the misdiagnosis changed everything. Kennett said that Sophie has shown 'incredible courage through years of serious health challenges,' despite losing all sight in one eye before she even started school.

Now, eight years on, the condition has returned - this time attacking her right eye. Over the past six months, Sophie has endured repeated flare-ups, countless appointments and treatments, and further vision loss. The disease has also taken a toll on her schooling and social life. The family makes frequent five-hour trips from Mount Gambier to Adelaide for treatment, and to help cover mounting medical and travel expenses, they have started a fundraising campaign.

Through it all, Sophie remains determined to save her remaining vision and is inspiring others with her resilience and strength. Sophie's story highlights the importance of seeking a second opinion and being proactive about one's health. Her mum is urging parents to be vigilant and not to rely solely on the initial diagnosis, but to keep pushing for answers until they get the right one.

Sophie's determination and courage are an inspiration to many, and her story serves as a reminder of the importance of seeking medical help and being proactive about one's health





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Rare Autoimmune Disease Uveitis Misdiagnosis Second Opinion Health

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