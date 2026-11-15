Sayers says whole team knew about sandpaper as Warner disputes CA investigation

Former Australian bowler Chadd Sayers says the entire 2018 Test squad knew about sandpaper use, backing Usman Khawaja's claims, while David Warner disputes Cricket Australia's investigation and a CA spokesman says there is no intention to reopen it.

Former Australian bowler Chadd Sayers has backed Usman Khawaja's claim that the entire 2018 Test squad knew about the sandpaper plot, saying it was used in two Test matches and that he personally disposed of sandpaper during the series.

Sayers, who made his Test debut in Johannesburg in 2018 and did not play in Port Elizabeth or Cape Town, said he came onto the field with drinks and collected sandpaper from Cameron Bancroft at a break in play. He said the sandpaper was given to him to take off, and it was not planned, and he recalled it was a wicket or a drinks break after tea.

Also read David Warner and Pat Cummins Feud Escalates Over Sandpaper Gate and Khawaja Memoir

Asked when he became aware of sandpaper being used, Sayers replied: In Port Elizabeth. He said it was used in two Test matches, and there were discussions in change rooms about how to get the ball to reverse and what was going to be used, and there were numerous conversations around the change rooms. He said he was pretty confident to say that everyone knew.

I believe everyone in that side knew what was going on and what was being used, Sayers said. He said he did not want to take sides but was relieved Khawaja had revealed the truth in his autobiography. Sayers said he found it difficult to watch Test captain Pat Cummins' media conference on Friday, where Cummins disputed Khawaja's version of events. Sayers said he did not like how Cummins went at Usman and got personal.

Advertisement

I probably get why, but I just don't think it needed to happen, he said. Sayers said it had been hard staying quiet because you have got to tiptoe around it and cannot tell the truth, and that the events had overshadowed what should have been a joyous tour for him, given he made his Test debut in South Africa.

Warner Claims He Was Not Given All Information

David Warner has doubled down on social media, claiming he was not given all the information before taking the brunt of the punishment for Sandpapergate. Warner, who was suspended with Bancroft and then-captain Steve Smith over the incident, backed Khawaja's account in his memoir Sabr, saying it was 100 per cent accurate, and on Saturday claimed he took the brunt of punishment without having all of the facts.

As far as I am aware, CA did not interview Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc or Nathan Lyon in their 2018 investigation, he wrote on Instagram. It looks like they had decided who they wanted to blame from the very beginning and ran a shoddy investigation to serve the purpose and now they want to maintain the false narrative that the bowlers had no idea. Multiple media outlets, including ABC Sport, have reported the bowlers were interviewed by Cricket Australia.

On Sunday, Warner doubled down on his criticism of Cricket Australia and supported his previous post, saying: I was never told the bowlers had been interviewed or provided statements. Why weren't we given all the evidence by CA?

Warner's manager James Erskine told this masthead on Sunday that Warner would not have signed off on the statement agreeing to his year-long suspension had he known three of the star bowlers involved in the Cape Town game were interviewed by CA as part of its investigation. Erskine said Warner had now asked to review all the statements given to Iain Roy, who conducted the quick probe ordered by former CA chief executive James Sutherland immediately after the Cape Town Test.

Warner was then presented with statements by Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft and fast bowler Pat Cummins before signing off on his ban. The Roy report has never come out. Roy was basically muzzled, signed a NDA and ended up leaving Cricket Australia, Erskine said. When David was told these people had made statements, he was not told it included those bowlers.

Advertisement

He has now proven without any hesitation that in 2018, Cricket Australia withheld information. They told him these were the only people that had been interviewed, but it wasn't true. A CA spokesman on Sunday said there was still no intention to reopen the investigation. As we have stated, we respect the right of those in South Africa in 2018 to share their version of what they believe happened on that tour, the spokesman said.

Differences In Views Make Agreed Version Unlikely

The significant differences in the views expressed continues to demonstrate that it is very unlikely an agreed version of events will be reached without relevant material evidence. Smith, at the time the Australian captain, was also given a year-long ban, while Bancroft was suspended for nine months. Smith has yet to speak publicly since Khawaja's book was released. In his memoir, Khawaja claimed he knew sandpaper was being used on the ball and told Bancroft to be careful.

Test captain Pat Cummins, who was part of the 2018 side, held a 70-minute press conference on Friday, again denying he had any knowledge of sandpaper being used and claiming Khawaja had been casual with people's lives and reputations. When he says we all knew, if by that he means we knew sandpaper was going out on the field, he's 100 per cent wrong, Cummins said. But I think Usman actually says things that are far more serious than that.

He says that I and others were architects of a scheme to ball tamper with sandpaper; that's complete and utter nonsense. I was genuinely shocked this week when I found out Usman admitted that he told Cam to be careful when using sandpaper, Cummins said. That's not the Usman that I know.

It's not the Usman that has been part of the team that's helped rebuild the Australian cricket culture over the last eight years, and the Usman that would have stopped that from happening there and then. Usman's a friend, but friends aren't casual with each other's lives and reputations. In his book Ussie's been casual with my and the lives of many others, and I think Australian cricket. I support his right to tell a story, 100 per cent.

Bancroft Caught Using Sandpaper In Cape Town

I'm really glad he feels like he can, but we have to be accountable for the things that we say and do. Bancroft was caught using sandpaper on the ball during the Test match in Cape Town, with an investigation determining he, Smith and vice-captain Warner were responsible for the ball tampering. The trio was suspended, while the bowlers in that Test have always denied knowledge that sandpaper was being used on the ball.

Sayers' claims will put serious pressure and scrutiny back on Cummins following his forthright and unflinching performance for the media on Friday. Sayers spoke ahead of Australia's second ODI against England in Adelaide on Sunday, where he was commentating for SEN.