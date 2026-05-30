Aussies 'Horrendous' Clay Season Ends with Dasha Bowing Out

The Australian contingent at the French Open has come to an end, with all 13 singles players bowing out in the second week of the tournament.

The Australian contingent at the French Open has come to an end, with all 13 singles players bowing out in the second week of the tournament.

The 'horrendous six weeks' in Europe, as described by Ajla Tomljanovic, have been marked by a lack of consistency and form from the Australians. Despite some fleeting moments of hope, such as Kim Birrell and Adam Walton's victories in their opening round matches, the Australians were unable to parlay those wins into deep runs.

Daria Kasatkina, who had a decent clay swing after a testing start to the season, fell short against world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka in a spirited second set on Court Suzanne Lenglen. Kasatkina, a former Roland Garros semifinalist, stayed with Sabalenka throughout the second set after the Belarusian star whipped through the first set in less than 30 minutes. The No.53 ranked Aussie had her chances late, moving to 0-30 on the Sabalenka serve at 5-all, but ultimately fell short.

Sabalenka's victory will be celebrated by Roland Garros promoters, as she now clashes with four-time major champion Naomi Osaka. Meanwhile, Osaka has shown semblances of the form that once made her the top-ranked player in the world, edging highly-talented American teenager Iva Jovic 7-6 (5) 6-7 (3) 6-4 in a tense affair lasting almost three hours to reach the last 16.

The French will also have a player in the last 16, after Diane Parry won her third straight match on Philippe Chatrier Court when upsetting dual-major finalist Amanda Anisimova 6-4 4-6 7-6 (10-3)





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French Open Aussies Dasha Kasatkina Aryna Sabalenka Naomi Osaka Diane Parry

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