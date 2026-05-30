Pakistan bowled out Australia for 200 in 44.1 overs before chasing down the target with 45 balls to spare for a memorable win in their 1000th ODI. Spinner Arafat Minhas became the first Pakistan bowler to take five wickets on his ODI debut.

Aussies lose two in an over as Pakistan ease to five-wicket win in series opener. Spinner Arafat Minhas became the first Pakistan bowler to take five wickets on his ODI debut as the hosts bowled out an under-strength Australia for 200 in 44.1 overs before chasing down the target with 45 balls to spare for a memorable win in their 1000th ODI .

Babar Azam struck 69 off 94 balls and Ghazi Ghori made an impressive 65 as Australia's inexperienced spinners failed to match their Pakistani counterparts on a dry pitch assisting the slow bowlers. Australia's stand-in skipper Josh Inglis rued a lack of runs saying they made Pakistan work hard to get over the line. Australia are missing a host of key players including regular skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood alongside opener Travis Head.

Pakistan's spinners, led by Abrar, were instrumental in breaking the opening stand of 34 with the wicket of Alex Carey for 19, before Minhas destroyed the batting with guile and accuracy. Minhas had Inglis and Marnus Labuschagne in his fourth over before getting Cameron Green for a third-ball duck in his next.

At 4-68, Australia were in a spot of bother, but Short and Renshaw fought hard through a fifth-wicket stand of 55 before Minhas broke the partnership, with Short stumped. Abrar returned for his second spell to dismiss Renshaw while Arafat completed his five-wicket haul by removing Ellis for eight. Pakistan's win was a memorable one as they celebrated their 1000th ODI with a five-wicket win.

Babar Azam and Ghazi Ghori added 127 runs for the third wicket after the departures of Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat left Pakistan 49-2. Azam hit four fours and a six, while Ghori's knock featured eight boundaries. Both eventually fell to paceman Nathan Ellis with victory in sight. Minhas, who smashed a six to complete the win, said he was delighted with his starring role on debut.

'I like to enjoy that pressure environment, and my focus was on enjoying this opportunity and it's great to have contributed to the victory.





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