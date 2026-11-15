Jillaroos Score Two Early Tries in World Cup Final Against Kiwi Ferns

The Jillaroos scored two tries inside the opening minutes of the women's Rugby League World Cup final against the Kiwi Ferns at Suncorp Stadium, with Jaime Chapman and Shaylee Bent crossing early in the trans-Tasman double-header.

The Jillaroos have made a flying start to the women's Rugby League World Cup final against the Kiwi Ferns at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium, scoring two tries inside the opening minutes of the trans-Tasman double-header.

Jaime Chapman opened the scoring on the first tackle from a scrum reset after Mele Hufanga coughed up the ball early in the Kiwi Ferns' opening set. Jesse Southwell converted from out wide to give Australia an early lead. The Kiwi Ferns had kicked long and Australia worked the ball back off their line, making 60 metres in an impressive opening set before kicking high.

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The Kiwi Ferns took the bomb well, but Hufanga then lost possession, gifting Australia perfect field position on the 10-metre line. Shaylee Bent then crashed over for Australia's second try, with Tarryn Aiken turning the ball back on the inside to the back-rower, who proved too strong to stop. The Kiwi Ferns were left shell-shocked by the rapid double strike. The match is being played in overcast and hot conditions, with temperatures touching 30 degrees Celsius.

A healthy crowd is building at Suncorp Stadium for the double-header. The anthems have been completed, followed by the haka, and the women's final is underway. The women's final kicked off at 3.10pm local time, 4.10pm AEDT. The men's decider follows at 6.35pm local time, 7.35pm AEDT, with the Kangaroos taking on the Kiwis.

Kangaroos and Jillaroos Aim for Double World Cup Glory

Australia and New Zealand will meet in both finals, with the Kangaroos and Jillaroos aiming to claim both world titles. The Kiwis and Kiwi Ferns are aiming to spoil the home side's ambitions. In the men's final, the contest between Australian fullback Reece Walsh and New Zealand's Kalyn Ponga will be a key matchup. Ponga was named the men's Golden Boot winner after two strong performances for the Kiwis, despite playing through a broken forearm.

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The pair faced each other in the opening pool match, which Australia won 24-20. Ponga left the field in the 70th minute after aggravating his injury. Kangaroos coach Kevin Walters has backed his decision to select Walsh ahead of James Tedesco, with the 24-year-old returning to the international side after ankle surgery. Australia captain Isaah Yeo said both fullbacks would be important to their respective teams, but stressed the result would depend on the entire squad's contribution.

The Kangaroos are hunting their fourth straight world title. Australia were made to work hard by Fiji last weekend in the semi-final before kicking away for a 30-14 win. The men's final will close out the tournament. The Jillaroos will also face New Zealand, with Australian forward Sariah Paki hoping to add a World Cup title to an already successful year.

The 25-year-old switched from rugby sevens to league this season, winning a World Series title with Australia before joining the Sydney Roosters. Paki said she has enjoyed her move to rugby league and hopes to finish the year with a World Cup victory. New Zealand will be led by Golden Boot winner Stacey Waaka, who has scored nine tries in the tournament.

Jillaroos Lineup Features Paki Against Kiwi Ferns

Waaka, a former rugby sevens international, will play in the centres, where Jillaroos captain Isabelle Kelly is expected to mark her. Jillaroos lineup: 1. Tamika Upton, 2. Jaime Chapman, 3.

Jessica Sergis, 4. Isabelle Kelly (c), 5. Abbi Church, 6. Jesse Southwell, 7.

Tarryn Aiken, 8. Millie Elliott, 9. Olivia Higgins, 10. Simaima Taufa, 11.

Tiana Penitani, 12. Shaylee Bent, 13. Olivia Kernick, 14. Keeley Nizza, 15.

Keilee Joseph, 16. Kezie Apps, 17. Sariah Paki, 18. Sheridan Gallagher, 19.

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Sarah Togatuki, 20. Quincy Dodd, 21. Jocelyn Kelleher, 22. Ellie Johnston.

Kiwi Ferns lineup: 1. Apii Nicholls, 2. Leianne Tufuga, 3. Mele Hufanga, 4.

Stacey Waaka, 5. Mackenzie Wiki, 6. Chantay Kiria-Ratu, 7. Raecene McGregor (c), 8.

Alexis Tauaneai, 9. Georgia Hale (c), 10. Otesa Pule, 11. Shaniece Monschau, 12.

Kaiyah Atai, 13. Angelina Teakaraanga Katoa, 14. Ash Quinlan, 15. Annessa Biddle, 16.

Shannon Mato, 17. Ivana Lauitiiti, 18. Brooke Anderson, 19. Zahara Temara, 20.

Brianna Clark, 21. Abigail Roache, 22. Tenika Willison. The men's final will follow the women's decider, with the Kangaroos taking on the Kiwis at 7.35pm AEDT.

Australia are aiming for their fourth consecutive World Cup title, while New Zealand will look to upset the home side.