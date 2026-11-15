Australia and Philippines Sign Defence Pact Amid South China Sea Tensions

Australia and the Philippines inked a new defence agreement to boost maritime surveillance and drone capabilities. The pact aims to secure trade routes as Beijing extends its influence in the South China Sea.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed a comprehensive new defence agreement in Manila on Sunday. The pact marks a significant escalation in security cooperation between the two nations as China continues to exert pressure in the South China Sea. This strategic move is designed to protect vital global trade routes and enhance maritime surveillance capabilities in the contested waters.

New Defence Agreement Mechanism

The newly signed accord establishes a formal framework for intelligence sharing and joint military operations. Under the terms of the agreement, Australia will provide advanced drone technology to support Philippine coastguard operations. The pact also mandates regular joint training exercises to ensure coordinated responses to maritime incidents. These measures aim to institutionalize the robust security cooperation that has developed over the past year.

Also read Australia Signs Defence Pact with Philippines Amid US Flight Groundings

Dr Hunter Marston of the Lowy Institute noted that Australia has already been supplying unmanned aquatic vehicles to the Philippine coastguard. This new agreement locks these existing ties into place while providing a clearer institutional architecture for future collaborations. The focus remains on enhancing the ability of both nations to monitor their exclusive economic zones effectively.

Regional Dynamics and Stakeholder Views

The Philippines stands on the front line of territorial disputes in the South China Sea, a critical artery for global commerce. China claims nearly the entire waterway as its own territory, despite overlapping claims from neighboring countries. Beijing has constructed artificial islands within the Philippines exclusive economic zone, further complicating diplomatic relations. These actions have led to frequent clashes between coastguard vessels in the region.

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Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized that the defence pact is not directed at any single country. He stated that the activities are intended to make the region safer, more secure, and more prosperous for all nations involved. However, the agreement comes amidst heightened tensions where both China and the Philippines have accused each other of provoking incidents.

Chinese officials have previously expressed strong objections to Australian involvement in the region. In July, Foreign Minister Penny Wong warned Beijing against destabilizing conduct, which drew a sharp rebuke from China ministry of foreign affairs. Chinese officials demanded that Australia stop exaggerating tensions and inciting confrontation in the area.

Diplomatic Engagement and Global Context

Albanese arrived in Manila this week for the ASEAN summit, a gathering where middle powers are seeking to form strong positions on energy security. The summit precedes a series of high-level meetings during the APEC conference in China. Leaders are focused on addressing global volatility and mitigating the economic impacts of ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

During his visit, the Australian Prime Minister engaged in gastronomic diplomacy by tasting a burger at a Jollibee franchise. The fast-food chain plans to invest $60 million to open 35 outlets in Australia over the next five years. This cultural exchange highlighted the broad scope of diplomatic efforts alongside the serious security discussions.

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Albanese also held meetings with other regional leaders to discuss broader geopolitical challenges. He met with Vietnam Prime Minister Lê Minh Hung to raise the case of detained Australian man Hiep Tran. These diplomatic engagements underscore Australia commitment to maintaining stable relationships across Southeast Asia while addressing specific humanitarian concerns.

Future Implications and Next Steps

The defence pact is expected to have immediate practical effects on maritime surveillance in the South China Sea. Australia will ramp up its investment in drone technology to support Philippine operations. These additional capabilities will allow for more frequent and detailed monitoring of disputed waters.

As the APEC leaders photo opportunity approaches, Albanese indicated he would remain forthright about the war in Ukraine if he encounters Russian President Vladimir Putin. He described the invasion as illegal and immoral, stating that Australia would not hesitate to express its views. The Prime Minister confirmed that dialogue between world leaders remains important for de-escalating global conflicts.

The agreement strengthens the position of the Philippines in contested waters where tensions are regularly elevated. With the United States scaling back some military exercises in the region, Australia is stepping up its security role. This shift is designed to fill gaps in regional stability without escalating tensions to the level seen in US China relations. The coming weeks will be critical as leaders gather to discuss energy security and global economic stability.