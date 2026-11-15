Australia and Philippines Sign Defence Pact for South China Sea

Australia and the Philippines ink a new defence agreement to boost maritime surveillance and drone capabilities in the South China Sea. Learn about the strategic impact on regional security and trade routes.

Australia and the Philippines have formalized a significant new defence pact aimed at strengthening maritime surveillance and protecting critical trade routes in the South China Sea. The agreement was signed on Sunday by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a summit in Manila. This strategic move comes as Beijing extends its territorial reach in the region, prompting Canberra to deepen its security cooperation with Manila to ensure regional stability and secure vital economic corridors.

Defence Pact Details and Drone Investment

The new defence agreement encompasses intelligence sharing, joint coastguard operations, and coordinated training exercises between the two nations. A key component of the partnership involves increased Australian investment in maritime surveillance technologies, specifically including advanced drone systems. These capabilities are designed to enhance the Philippines' coastguard abilities and provide institutional architecture for ongoing security cooperation in contested waters where clashes between coastguards have become common.

Also read Australia Signs Defence Pact with Philippines Amid US Flight Groundings

Albanese Diplomatic Agenda and Global Focus

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in Manila for the ASEAN summit with a broader agenda focused on de-escalating global conflicts and addressing economic volatility. He plans to engage in private meetings with US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and potentially Russian President Vladimir Putin. Albanese emphasized the importance of dialogue, particularly regarding the upcoming meetings between Trump, Xi, and Putin, stating that such discussions are crucial for mitigating the global inflationary impacts of the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Gastronomic Diplomacy and Domestic Apologies

During his visit, Albanese engaged in cultural diplomacy by tasting food at Jollibee, a globally successful Filipino fast-food chain. The chain announced plans to invest $60 million to open 35 outlets in Australia over the next five years. Earlier in the day, Albanese apologized for comments made during a tape-recorded conversation with Environment Minister Chris Bowen at the UN's COP 31 climate conference in Turkey, addressing the diplomatic misstep before proceeding with high-level state meetings.

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Addressing Ukraine and Regional Tensions

Albanese indicated he would be forthright regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine if he were to meet President Vladimir Putin, labeling the conflict an illegal and immoral act. Although he does not expect a direct meeting with Putin, he stated he would make Australia's position clear if a gathering occurred. Albanese also plans to raise the case of detained Australian man Hiep Tran during his meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Lê Minh Hung, highlighting the multifaceted nature of his diplomatic engagements across the region.

Strategic Implications for South East Asia

The pact solidifies Australia's role in the South China Sea disputes, where China claims almost the entire waterway despite overlapping claims by other nations. Hunter Marston from the Lowy Institute noted that Australia has already been providing unmanned aquatic vehicles to enhance Philippine coastguard capabilities. This new agreement locks in that support, providing a structured framework for cooperation as tensions remain high. The move reinforces the security partnership between Canberra and Manila, aiming to create a safer and more prosperous region amidst growing geopolitical pressures from Beijing.