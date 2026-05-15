Australia Bans National Socialist Network as Prohibited Hate Group Amid Legal Battle

The Australian government has officially designated the National Socialist Network as a prohibited hate group, countering the organization's attempts to evade laws through fake disbandment and high-court fundraising.

The Australia n government has taken a decisive step against far-right extremism by officially listing the National Socialist Network , also known as the White Australia group, as a prohibited hate organization.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke announced the move, emphasizing that the group's previous claims of disbanding were merely a tactical ruse to avoid the stringent hate speech laws enacted following the terror attack in Bondi. By designating the group as prohibited, the government has made it a severe criminal offense to fund, join, train, or recruit for the organization, with potential prison sentences reaching up to fifteen years.

Minister Burke noted that while legislation cannot stop individuals from holding bigoted views, it effectively prevents organized entities from coordinating rallies and mobilizing their members to incite hatred and disorder across the country. Evidence has emerged that the National Socialist Network was far from inactive, having quietly coordinated a significant financial campaign to challenge the government's authority in the High Court.

The group successfully raised over 150,000 dollars, with contributions flowing in not only from within Australia but also from international supporters in the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. Some individual donations were remarkably high, with one surpassing 10,000 dollars. This war chest was intended to pay legal fees for Paladin Lawyers, specifically solicitor Matthew Hopkins, who has previously defended group leader Thomas Sewell.

The choice of legal representation has drawn scrutiny, as previous investigations revealed that Hopkins himself had shared antisemitic and racist content on social media platforms. Furthermore, Sewell revealed in a recent video that the group had attempted to formally register a 'White Australia Party' with the Australian Electoral Commission in April, signaling a desire to transition their hate-driven ideology into a legitimate political vehicle.

The ideological roots of the NSN are deeply connected to violent international trends, as evidenced by Thomas Sewell's interaction with James Mason, a notorious American Neo-Nazi. Sewell appeared on a vodcast with Mason, whose influential book, 'Siege', advocates for accelerationism—the strategy of using terrorism and social chaos to hasten the collapse of modern society to pave the way for a white nationalist state. Mason's ideologies are so extreme that the Canadian government listed him as a terrorist entity in 2021.

Experts in radicalization, such as Josh Roose from Deakin University, have warned that this accelerationist mindset encourages lone actors to conduct violent attacks against government infrastructure to trigger a race war. This alignment with global terror-adjacent ideologies underscores the security threat posed by the NSN, moving beyond simple hate speech into the realm of active destabilization. Beyond its core membership, the NSN has been linked to other anti-immigration movements, most notably the March for Australia (MFA) group.

While MFA leadership has attempted to distance itself from the Neo-Nazis, it has been admitted that NSN members provided logistical support and acted as marshals to ensure safety during Australia Day events. Despite these denials of organizational control, figures like Jack Eltis, a former NSN leader, have been seen speaking at MFA community meetings in Sydney, where attendees were strictly vetted.

In these speeches, Eltis continued to advocate for a white Australia, illustrating the porous boundary between general anti-immigration sentiment and explicit Neo-Nazi ideology. The government's crackdown aims to sever these ties and prevent the NSN from using front organizations to maintain its influence and recruit new members under the guise of legitimate political activism





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