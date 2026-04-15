Australia Boosts Defence Spending by $53 Billion Amidst Escalating Global Risks

Australia announces a $53 billion increase in defence spending over the next decade, aligning with NATO's GDP measurement and responding to intensifying global threats. The new National Defence Strategy will detail investments in capabilities and acknowledge strategic challenges.

Defence Minister Richard Marles is set to announce a significant increase in Australia's defence budget, earmarking an additional $53 billion over the next decade. This substantial investment is detailed in the upcoming 2026 National Defence Strategy , which will outline the nation's strategic risks and the necessary funding to address them. The government aims to elevate defence spending to approximately 3 per cent of GDP by 2033, aligning with NATO's measurement methodology that includes defence-adjacent expenditures. This move comes in response to escalating global risks and increasing international pressure, particularly from the United States, to boost defence contributions.

The current strategic landscape, described by the Defence Minister as the most threatening since World War II, is shaped by intensifying strategic competition, particularly between the US and China, and a significant military build-up in the Indo-Pacific region. Recent global conflicts, including those in the Middle East and Ukraine, have also heavily influenced the revised strategy.

The increased funding will support various initiatives, including a $12 billion upgrade to the Henderson shipyards in Western Australia, crucial for docking and maintaining nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS agreement and for future frigate construction. Furthermore, between $2 billion and $5 billion will be directed towards advancements in drone technology. The majority of this new spending is scheduled for the latter half of the decade, with substantial allocations planned for 2033-34 and 2034-35.

Australia's defence spending, traditionally around 2 per cent of GDP, has faced calls for an increase from allies. The adoption of NATO's broader measurement, which encompasses elements like pensions for retired personnel, defence-related funding in other government departments, and housing subsidies, will see the reported spending climb from 2.8 per cent currently to 3 per cent by 2033.

The funding for these initiatives will be partially sourced through the sale of high-value defence real estate and will also leverage alternative financing methods, such as equity stakes in companies and investments in government-business enterprises. However, the plan also involves 'reprioritisations', which may include scaling back or cancelling certain planned acquisitions, such as infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled Howitzers. These decisions, though acknowledged as difficult, are deemed necessary to reallocate funds towards higher priorities.

The government's approach to reprioritisation is likely to face political scrutiny, with opposition parties arguing against cutting capabilities in one area to fund another, especially in the current challenging geopolitical climate.





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