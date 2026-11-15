Australia Clinches Third Place in Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup

Australia's Wheelaroos secure third place at the Rugby League World Cup as Jillaroos and Kangaroos face New Zealand in finals at Lang Park in Brisbane.

Australia achieved a significant milestone at the Rugby League World Cup with the Wheelaroos securing third place in the wheelchair division. This result adds to the nation's strong presence in the tournament, as the Jillaroos and Kangaroos continue their campaigns in the primary events. The Wheelaroos wrapped up their campaign with this podium finish, while England defeated France to claim victory in the wheelchair final.

The men's and women's Rugby League World Cup finals are set to conclude the marathon season in searing heat and humidity in Brisbane. The decisive matches will take place at Lang Park, where the Jillaroos and Kangaroos face their historic rivals, New Zealand, in both deciders. ABC Sport is providing live coverage of these critical moments as the competition reaches its climax.

Also read International Sports Preview: Rugby League Finals, Women's Super League Clash and Cricket Series

Jillaroos Coach Makes Strategic Roster Shift

The only change for either of the Australian teams is a massive call by Jillaroos coach Jess Skinner, who substituted five-eighth Jocelyn Kelleher for Jesse Southwell. Southwell only played in the 124-6 win over Wales, a match that showcased his potential on the international stage. This roster move represents a significant tactical decision by the coaching staff heading into the finals.

Jocelyn Kelleher has been one of Australia's best players throughout the tournament, demonstrating exceptional skill and consistency in every match. Kelleher pairs perfectly with Sydney Roosters' premiership-winning teammate Tarryn Aiken, forming a formidable partnership in the backline. The decision to bench Kelleher in favor of Southwell is seen as a high-risk, high-reward strategy by the coaching team.

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Kangaroos and Jillaroos Face New Zealand Rivals

The women's final between Australia and New Zealand is scheduled to be the first match of the finals day at Lang Park. This early start allows fans to witness the culmination of weeks of intense competition in the women's division. The Jillaroos will need to be at their peak performance to overcome the formidable New Zealand side.

Following the women's decider, the Kangaroos will face New Zealand in the men's final to determine the ultimate champion of the Rugby League World Cup. Both Australian teams are preparing to battle in the challenging Brisbane conditions, which have been a constant factor throughout the tournament. The searing heat and humidity add an extra layer of difficulty for the players already carrying the weight of national expectation.

Historic Rivalry Defines Brisbane Finals

The rivalry between Australia and New Zealand is one of the most storied in rugby league history, adding extra intensity to both finals matches. Lang Park serves as the backdrop for this historic encounter, with a massive crowd expected to witness the decisive moments. The venue has been a fortress for Australian teams in the past, providing a significant home advantage for the Jillaroos and Kangaroos.

As the marathon rugby league season comes to an end in Brisbane, the focus shifts to these two critical matches. The Wheelaroos have already secured their place in history with third place, setting a positive tone for the rest of the Australian contingent. The Jillaroos and Kangaroos now have the opportunity to bring home the ultimate prize in a highly anticipated showdown.