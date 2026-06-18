Australia has committed an additional $100 million in military support for Ukraine as the nation hit back at Russian aggression with a major drone strike on Moscow.

Australia has committed an additional $100 million in military support for Ukraine as the nation hit back at Russia n aggression with a major drone strike on Moscow.

Defence Minister Richard Marles confirmed the funding would be provided in two $50 million contributions to the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List, a NATO initiative which allows nations to purchase critical equipment to be used by Ukraine as it fends off Russia's invasion. Australia has announced it will provide Ukraine with an additional $100 million in military support. The announcement brings Australia's total support for Ukraine to over $1.8 billion, of which $1.6 billion has been direct military assistance.

It comes in the wake of Kyiv launching one of its largest ever drone strikes on Russia's capital, damaging an oil refinery and forcing the evacuation of the country's largest airport. Local officials said 17 people were wounded in the attack, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said was an absolutely justified response to major attacks on Kyiv over the past week.

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian cities over the past several weeks as part of a broader plan to turn public opinion against President Vladimir Putin for beginning the war. The main thing is that the people of Russia begin to feel that it is one man, Putin, who is waging this war, while ordinary people pay the price for everything, President Zelenskyy told reporters on Thursday.

Ukraine launched one of its largest ever drone strikes on Russia's capital, damaging an oil refinery and forcing the evacuation of the country's largest airport. The strike caused massive delays as all of Moscow's airports closed and travellers were forced to evacuate. Pictures and video from the scene showed towering plumes of black smoke pouring from several buildings.

While Ukraine's principle target was a major oil refinery, local officials said a shopping centre and an apartment building also caught fire during the attack





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