Australia Confronts Oil Dependence as Global Supply Crunch Bites

Despite significant investments in renewable energy, Australia is experiencing the impact of a global oil supply crisis triggered by conflict in Iran, leading to soaring fuel prices and raising concerns about economic stability.

Australia , a nation increasingly embracing renewable energy with a significant proportion of homes equipped with solar panels and a growing fleet of electric vehicles, is facing a stark reminder of its continued dependence on oil.

The ongoing conflict in Iran has severely disrupted global oil supplies, triggering a historic supply crunch and causing prices at the pump to soar. Regular unleaded petrol briefly reached $2.50 a litre, a 50% increase from pre-war levels, while diesel prices jumped over 70%, hitting $3.19 a litre. Despite the shift towards cleaner energy sources, Australia still consumes over 1 million barrels of oil daily, representing 40% of its total energy mix – the largest single component.

While oil’s share has decreased from a peak of 50% in the 1970s, overall energy demand has risen alongside population growth. Although projections from companies like BP suggest a 50% reduction in Australian oil consumption by 2050, primarily due to declining road transport usage, the immediate impact of the current global oil shock is significant. The Australian government is taking emergency measures to mitigate supply shortfalls, but the situation highlights the vulnerability of even advanced economies transitioning to cleaner energy.

A prolonged Middle East conflict and sustained high oil prices could fuel inflation, potentially leading to a recession and even the implementation of fuel rationing – a measure not seen in Australia for generations. In 2025, Australia consumed 63 billion litres of refined oil products, equivalent to 394 million barrels, importing 52 billion litres of refined products and 10 billion barrels of crude oil from countries like Singapore, South Korea, Malaysia, and the US.

The situation is exacerbated by a decline in Australia’s domestic oil refining capacity. Once a significant producer with thriving oil fields in Bass Strait and off Western Australia, Australia’s crude oil production has fallen by 40% since its peak around 2000, with limited new projects to offset the decline.

Furthermore, six of the eight refineries operating at the turn of the century have closed, leaving the nation more reliant on imports. Sectors critical to national stability – including food transportation, essential services, and export revenue – have been designated as priority users in the event of fuel rationing. The current crisis underscores the importance of energy security and the challenges of transitioning away from fossil fuels in a globally interconnected world.

The impact will be acutely felt in sectors reliant on consistent fuel supply, and the government is preparing for potential disruptions





smh / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Oil Prices Energy Security Fuel Shortage Renewable Energy Australia

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oil and Gas - Topic - ABC NewsBrowse stories related to Oil and Gas

Read more »

BP profits more than double as oil and gas prices soar in Iran warEnergy company hails ‘exceptional’ contribution of oil trading operations as profits hit $3.2bn in the first quarter

Read more »

Protest Demands Oil Companies Fund Energy Transition Amid Rising Fuel CostsA protest in Santa Marta, Colombia calls for a windfall tax on oil companies' profits as analysis reveals the global economic impact of rising fuel prices and potential disruptions to oil supply. Concerns are raised about the unequal distribution of costs and benefits, with oil companies profiting while ordinary people struggle with inflation and energy costs.

Read more »

Albanese rejects gas export tax to protect ties with Asian partnersPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has ruled out a proposed 25% tax on gas exports to maintain Australia's reputation as a reliable energy supplier and strengthen fuel security amid global oil crises. The decision follows warnings from key Asian partners like Japan, Korea, and Malaysia, who are major investors in Australia's gas industry and fuel suppliers. The move comes despite public support for the tax, advocated by the Australia Institute and Senator David Pocock.

Read more »

US Confronts Economic War or Military Action Over Strait of HormuzThe US and Israel's conflict with Iran has entered its eighth week, with Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz, creating a global economic crisis. The US is weighing economic pressure or military intervention, facing a complex situation with no easy solutions.

Read more »

Reliance on Chinese green tech poses ‘serious’ risk for Europe, experts sayContinent ‘sleepwalking’ into series of economic and national security problems due to over-dependence

Read more »