Australia Considers Mandatory Health Star Ratings to Combat Obesity Crisis

Public health bodies and medical associations are advocating for mandatory health star ratings on all packaged foods in Australia, arguing the voluntary system has failed to achieve widespread adoption and is essential for addressing the obesity epidemic. The food industry, however, opposes the mandate citing implementation costs and concerns about the rating algorithm.

Public consultation has begun on a proposal to make health star rating s mandatory on all packaged food and drinks sold in Australia . Adding health star rating s to all packaged foods could stop the "worsening national crisis" of obesity, public health bodies say as they push for changes to the labelling system.

Ranging from half a star to five stars, the health star rating was designed to help shoppers quickly compare the nutritional value of similar products. Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) is considering a proposal to make the stars mandatory on all packaged food. FSANZ said the uptake of health star ratings was well below the 70 per cent target set by Australian and New Zealand food ministers, with fewer than 40 per cent of intended products displaying it.

The regulator said that the gap in uptake prompted renewed consideration of a mandatory system to deliver consistent, trusted nutrition information for consumers. Doctors and health organisations, from the Cancer Council to Diabetes Australia, said it would boost public health. But the grocery industry believes the voluntary system is working and mandatory label changes will burden businesses with additional costs.

Research carried out for FSANZ found most consumers reported they rarely noticed or used the health star rating, while a smaller number said they consulted it for specific items, such as lunch box snacks or children's breakfast cereal. Shoppers said they supported the idea of making the rating compulsory as it would increase consumers' confidence in the system.

Ministers from across Australia and New Zealand with responsibility for food expressed concern about the low uptake of the rating when they met in February. Australia Assistant Minister for Health Rebecca White announced the opening of public submissions in May.

"Right now, not every product carries a health star rating, which can make it harder for people to make informed choices when they're standing in the supermarket aisle," she said. "Putting simple, clear information on the front of packaging, will ensure all shoppers can quickly and easily make healthier choices. " Doctors and public health associations say it is time to enforce the ratings. The Australian Medical Association (AMA) is particularly concerned about the worsening obesity crisis.

AMA federal president Danielle McMullen said obesity rates had increased for more than 25 years and would continue without decisive action.

"Voluntary participation in the health star rating has not worked, with independent monitoring showing industry uptake hovering at just 36 per cent," "For the health star rating system to be truly effective, it must be led by government and free of industry interference. " Dr McMullen said obesity was a major risk factor for chronic conditions including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and some cancers.

"Australians live busy lives … and should have a food labelling system that helps them make healthy choices about the food they eat," said Diabetes Australia CEO Justine Cain. The Heart Foundation also agreed that consistent food labelling was "a critical public health measure".

George Institute for Global Health food governance program lead Alexandra Jones, whose organisation has been monitoring the health star rating for 12 years, said "consumers simply can't use" the ratings system because "the stars were still missing from the majority of products".

"There's a conflict of interest between the food industry and the scores of any particular product," Dr Jones said. The Australian Food and Grocery Council said rating and labelling changes would come at "significant" cost for businesses. The council's director of health and regulatory affairs, Duncan Craig, said the industry was happy with the current system.

"We have businesses that could have over 200 different product variants, each of those require really detailed assessments. "What FSANZ is proposing is some slight tweaks to the way the health star rating label is applied … these sound small, but do have a lot of impacts to businesses. " The calculation used to determine health stars has come under criticism too, including by the juice industry, which says diet soft drinks rank higher than 100 per cent fruit juice.

"Currently there is scepticism around how the scores are determined, so while mandating must be the first priority, reviewing the algorithm regularly will be imperative," Dr McMullen said. But Dr Craig said there was a lack of evidence to support links between processed food and poor health.

"Incorporating level of processing would negatively impact many nutritious products, things like wholegrain bread or various yoghurts," he said. Many natural or Greek-style yoghurts do not display the rating, but those that do carry 3 stars, while some "kids" fruit yoghurts carry higher ratings





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