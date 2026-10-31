Australia Cricket Collapse in Cape Town Seals 2-1 Test Series Loss to South Africa

Australia cricket suffered a batting implosion on the final morning in Cape Town, losing the Test by 176 runs and the series 2-1 to South Africa despite Josh Inglis's century.

Australia cricket endured a dramatic collapse on the final morning of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town, losing by 176 runs and surrendering the series 2-1. The tourists held a 100-run first-innings lead and received a breakthrough century from Josh Inglis, but an under-fire top seven imploded within two hours, bludgeoning to death their chances of a series victory.

Australia Cricket Tour Ends in Cape Town Defeat

The loss capped a series in which some emphatic answers were drowned out by questions. Matt Renshaw's triumphant Durban Test solidified his spot in the team, while strong showings from Inglis and Cameron Green on return from injury offered encouragement.

Also read Pat Cummins celebrates as Marques Ackerman departs in dramatic Cape Town Test

But for the first time in a long while, there is cause for severe doubt in Australia's all-conquering, legendary four-man bowling attack, and in one key figure in particular.

The final morning in Cape Town saw the gains of the blockbuster three-Test tour all but vanish. A collective implosion from the top order emphatically ended any hope of a 2-1 series victory, with the 100-run first-innings advantage and Inglis's maiden away hundred coming to naught.

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Travis Head and Matt Renshaw Answer Critics

Travis Head finished the series with 369 runs at 61.5, including a highest score of 190, and two wickets at 45. His fighting century in the second innings in Gqeberha was not enough to save the Australians after following on, but it was a crucial milestone as his first proper away ton, having scored a World Test Championship final hundred on neutral turf in 2023.

His 121 enhanced his reputation as a player who steps up when his country really needs him, and it quietened calls to move him back to the middle order after a difficult series against Bangladesh preceded scores of 9, 11 and 14 to begin this tour. But Head's fourth ton in nine Tests since permanently moving to the top of the order was his only score above 50 for the series.

The issue of chopping on reared its ugly head again as he started to put bigger scores on the board, and he would have been kicking himself for falling in that manner for 41 in the first innings on a good batting pitch in Cape Town.

Renshaw had only played one Test, against Bangladesh in Mackay, since being recalled to the squad and quickly established himself as a key cog of the batting line-up with his Durban epic. Scores of 190 and 82 deservedly yielded man of the match honours in the first Test, but they came from No.5 in a slide down the order that caught everyone by surprise.

He even took his first two Test wickets with the ball, including the prized scalp of Temba Bavuma, to cap off a match that will always be known as the Renshaw Test. He would have been disappointed to not post three figures in a patient first innings of 74, while he was unlucky to be strangled down the leg side for a golden duck in the second innings, the worst way to get out according to former great Graeme Smith. But in pleasing signs for the Australian team going forward, Renshaw showed all the qualities from his Durban masterpiece against the new ball.

Nic Maddinson Fails to Seize Test Chance

Nic Maddinson, a shock call-up on the eve of the series following injuries to Cameron Green and Josh Inglis in the ODI series, took his appearances in the baggy green to a total of five. A decade after playing his three previous Tests, no one would have expected the 34-year-old, who missed all of last summer's Sheffield Shield season due to a battle with testicular cancer, to play for Australia again, let alone open the batting.

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It proved to be a bridge too far as he twice fell for a duck, including a gut-wrenching 33-ball blob on the first day of the series. A counterattacking knock almost yielded Maddinson a maiden Test fifty in the second innings in Durban, but Kagiso Rabada likely ended his Test career by finding his outside twice in Gqeberha.

NSW's Shield captain was sent home before the final Test in Cape Town and will need a monster summer in domestic cricket to earn a recall. He finished with 131 runs at 21.83, a highest score of 39, and one wicket at 32.

No weight of Sheffield Shield runs is likely to save him anytime soon after his twin failures at Newlands, having headed into the match in the last chance saloon, according to former international Brendon Julian. He got started in Durban and Gqeberha with scores in the 30s in three of his four innings, but the way he fell was concerning.

He was trapped lbw on the last ball before lunch on day one of the series in what appeared to be a lapse in concentration, while his second innings dismissal in Gqeberha when trying to smack spinner Simon Harmer into a howling breeze was the sort of brain fade that has cost many a player their international career. He was given one more chance in Cape Town, but failing to capitalise on those starts only tightened the metaphorical noose around the Queenslander's neck.

Series Defeat Leaves Selection Questions

The 1-2 series defeat leaves Australia with pressing questions over the composition of their batting order and the future of their celebrated bowling attack. With the tour of South Africa complete, selectors must weigh the encouraging returns of Renshaw, Inglis and Green against the failures of Maddinson and the inconsistency of the top order.