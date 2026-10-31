Australia Suffers 176-Run Defeat to South Africa in Third Test, Loses Series 2-1

Australia collapsed to 111 all out on day five in Cape Town, losing the third Test by 176 runs and the series 2-1. David Warner called the batting deplorable and un-Australian.

Australia suffered a humiliating 176-run defeat to South Africa on day five of the third Test at Newlands in Cape Town, losing the series 2-1.

The loss is their first Test series defeat in over 1,300 days and their first since India in March 2023. Chasing 288 for victory, Australia were bowled out for just 111, with eight wickets falling for 60 runs. The collapse began early when Kagiso Rabada struck twice in the opening over, removing openers Matt Renshaw and Travis Head. Renshaw was strangled down the leg side for a golden duck.

Also read Australia needs 288 runs to win third Test and series against South Africa at Newlands

Labuschagne's Tour from Hell Ends in LBW Dismissal

Marnus Labuschagne's indecisive leave led to his LBW dismissal for 4, and his torrid tour ended with his Test future in serious doubt. Cooper Connolly fell for a duck, while Josh Inglis was run out for 4 attempting an insane single. Rabada finished with 3-39, while player of the match Simon Harmer took 6-16 in 21.1 overs, claiming his first ever Test 10-wicket haul.

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Harmer's spell befuddled Australia, who were 8-62 at lunch before Nathan Lyon (33 not out) and Pat Cummins (11) added 45 runs for the last wicket. David Warner slammed the performance as deplorable and un-Australian, saying there was no fight whatsoever. He described the batting as disgraceful and utterly disgraceful, adding that the batters have let the bowlers down all series. Phil Jaques said words cannot describe how disappointing it is for Test cricket.

Mark Waugh called the batting immature and terrible, while Kerry O'Keeffe noted a sense of doom among the batsmen. Captain Pat Cummins admitted within the first hour the game was away from us and we did not give ourselves a chance. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma praised his team's character and said the bowlers had confidence after the batters performed. He called the series win number one and credited Rabada for getting everything going early.

Series Loss Drops Australia to Third in WTC Rankings

He also lauded Harmer's champion mindset after bouncing back from a disappointing game in Gqeberha. The defeat drops Australia to third in the World Test Championship rankings, dealing a blow to their hopes of reaching the final. It is also their first series loss when leading 1-0 since the 2020/21 series against India. Australia's batting has now collapsed to six wickets for under 100 runs eight times since December 2024, including twice in this series.

Coach Andrew McDonald and young players like Cooper Connolly face tough questions ahead of challenging overseas tours to India and England. The team's tactical approach, including Cameron Green declining singles to shield Mitchell Starc from the spinner, was heavily criticized as mindless. Green was bowled by Harmer for 27 after a 78-ball period without a single run scored. South Africa's victory was built on a strong all-round performance, with Rabada leading the attack and Harmer providing crucial breakthroughs.

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The Proteas have lost just one Test since Bavuma took over as captain, and this series win is a major achievement for them. For Australia, it is a stark wake-up call as they prepare for a busy 12-month Test schedule. The batting collapse has sparked widespread condemnation from former players and pundits, with many questioning the team's hunger and determination. Cummins remained defiant about the quality of his side despite being outclassed.