A parliamentary inquiry is examining a Greens-led push to remove the exemption that denies superannuation to workers under 18 who work fewer than 30 hours a week, as business groups warn of hiring risks amid rising youth unemployment.

A parliamentary inquiry is examining a Greens-led push to remove the long-standing exemption that denies superannuation to workers under 18 who work fewer than 30 hours a week.

The debate has divided politicians, business groups and unions, with the newest figures showing youth unemployment rose to 11.3 per cent last month, up from 11.1 per cent. That is the highest youth unemployment rate since 2021 and more than double the 4.9 per cent rate across the wider population. The figures cover 15 to 24-year-olds. In tougher times, businesses are more reluctant to bring on new starters, which has an outsized effect on younger people.

Also read Midwives Warn January 1 Insurance Change Will Cut Home Birth Access Across Australia

Greens Seek End To Under 18 Super Exemption

Under current Australian law, employees younger than 18 who work less than 30 hours a week are not entitled to employer super contributions. This carve-out has remained in place since compulsory retirement savings began in the 1990s. It creates a disparity in workplace entitlements based on age and hours worked. Greens Senator Barbara Pocock has introduced a private senator's bill to remove the exclusion.

Advertisement

She says that when compulsory super was introduced in the 1990s, the carve-out was justified because small balances would be eaten up by fees and insurance premiums. She argues that is less of an issue now because there are fee caps on low-balance accounts and insurance premiums are no longer automatically deducted from young workers accounts. Pocock has described the current situation as a clear case of legislated age-based discrimination that no longer has any defensible policy rationale.

She said every year 530,000 young teenage workers are denied the astonishing sum of 411 million dollars in super for no reason other than their age. Labor changed its party platform this year to support super contributions for under-18s regardless of hours worked. Assistant Treasurer Daniel Mulino has said he supports the change, but it is a matter of when. It is not clear exactly what this might mean for the federal government's position.

Coalition Warns Of Timing Risks For Youth Jobs

Coalition shadow minister for financial services Kevin Hogan says the timing of such a change would be terrible. He argues that small businesses employing many young people are already struggling with higher costs. Hogan says that if Labor is serious about helping young Australians, it should ask the Productivity Commission to look at what this change would mean for youth employment, small businesses and retirement outcomes before rushing ahead.

Big employers of young people warn that requiring them to pay super to under-18s would make them less likely to hire them in the first place. The Australian Retail Council has pointed to unintended consequences of anything that makes it more expensive to hire young people.

Retailers that employ many young people will also absorb a lift in labour costs after the Fair Work Commission this year ruled that people aged 18 to 20 in sectors such as fast food and retail should be paid the same as their older colleagues. The Super Members Council, which represents superannuation funds, says a typical teenager who works for two years might accumulate 2000 dollars in super by their 18th birthday.

Advertisement

That extra money could be worth 10,000 dollars by the time they retire. The council has presented this data to illustrate the long-term financial advantages of including younger workers in the system. Economists have looked into who really pays for super contributions, the employer or the worker. The Grattan Institute has previously found that workers ultimately pay for the bulk of super through lower-than-otherwise wages.

Even so, requiring bosses to pay super for under-18s would likely affect their hiring decisions at least in the short term. The case for change is one of equality. Many younger workers in sectors such as hospitality or retail miss out on a workplace entitlement that their older peers receive. Part of the attraction for bosses in employing young people is that they are generally cheaper.

Employment regulations allow this on the basis that it is worthwhile to get a first job and gain experience in the labour market, even if the pay is lower than others receive. The potential impact on hiring decisions cannot be ignored, and neither can the worrying rise in youth unemployment. There is also a real worry about how artificial intelligence could harm the job prospects of more junior and younger workers.

Gradual Approach Proposed For Super Reforms

All of that suggests the best policy would be a gradual change to bring under-18s into the superannuation system, rather than something more sudden, just as mandatory super contributions have been slowly increased over several years for other workers in the past. Saying it is not a good time is not a reason to prevent worthwhile policy changes indefinitely.

It is also not a reason to continue with a two-tier system that excludes hundreds of thousands of younger people from receiving super, according to supporters of the change. The debate now centres on whether the long-term benefit of improved retirement security for young Australians outweighs the immediate risks to youth employment rates in a challenging job market.