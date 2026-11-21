Nikhil Chaudhary leads Australia to a historic T20 victory over England at the MCG, ending England's seven-match winning streak with a record run chase.

Australia achieved a significant milestone in international cricket by defeating world number one England in the first of five T20 International s on home soil. The victory was secured on Saturday night at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of 39,289 enthusiastic spectators. This result marked a dramatic turnaround, as Australia snapped England's seven-match T20 winning run with a record-breaking run chase at the iconic venue. The team successfully chased down a challenging total of 188 runs to claim the win.

Chaudhary Breaks Through With Maiden T20 Half Century

Nikhil Chaudhary emerged as the central figure in Australia's triumph, scoring his maiden T20 half-century to inspire his side. The young all-rounder announced himself on the international stage with a brilliant performance, blasting 66 runs off just 38 balls. His aggressive batting set the foundation for the successful chase, and he further contributed to the team's success with handy figures of 2-21 with the ball. Chaudhary's pivotal innings allowed his teammates to build a strong platform for the finish.

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Edwards, Harper, and Marsh Fuel Record Run Chase

Jack Edwards sealed the victory with a timely strike, hitting a four on the second-last ball to secure a three-wicket win for Australia. Edwards scored 25 runs off only 11 deliveries, providing the crucial late acceleration needed to reach the target. Debutant Sam Harper also played a vital role, contributing 32 runs off 15 balls to keep the momentum high. Captain Mitch Marsh added 37 runs off 15 deliveries, showcasing his ability to dominate the field even when missing a raft of T20 regulars from the squad.

England Capains Brook Faces Tough Bowling Attack

England captain Harry Brook top-scored for his team with 65 runs off 28 balls, but his innings was cut short by a sharp catch. Brook pushed the run rate past 12 an over, punishing Australian fielding mistakes early in the innings. However, the tide turned when Australian bowler Ben Dwarshuis, despite earlier errors, took a fine edge to dismiss Brook while keeping to the stumps. Fellow debutant Lachlan Shaw also made a significant impact, claiming a diving catch to remove Tom Banton for 39 runs off 22 balls.

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Defensive Errors Allowed England Build 9-187 Total

Before Australia's strong finish, England posted a total of 9-187, aided by a series of defensive lapses from the Australian side. Australia was uncharacteristically poor in the field early on, with Jake-Fraser McGurk missing easy chances from openers Phil Salt and Aneurin Donald. Adam Zampa also allowed Brook to survive on multiple occasions, dropping him three times during his innings. Left-arm quick Ben Dwarshuis put down a tough caught-and-bowled chance from Tom Banton, compounding the fielding struggles that allowed England to dominate the middle overs.

Shaw and Davies Seal Victory in Final Overs

The turning point in the field came when Lachlan Shaw showcased exceptional agility and poise, claiming crucial wickets in the middle order. Shaw removed all-rounder Sam Curran for 21 runs off 20 balls and followed it up with Joel Davies running around in the deep to dismiss Jordan Cox for 27 runs off 20 balls. Jamie Overton and Liam Dawson both fell in the last over as Australia fought back to restrict England to a below-par total. The disciplined bowling effort in the final stages ensured that the chase remained achievable, leading to Australia's historic victory.