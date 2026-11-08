Australia Defeats Samoa 44-12 to Reach Rugby League World Cup Final

The Australian Kangaroos secured a decisive 44-12 victory over Samoa in Sydney, advancing to the Rugby League World Cup final against New Zealand with a dominant performance.

The Australian Kangaroos have secured their place in the Rugby League World Cup final after delivering a comprehensive 44-12 victory against Samoa in Sydney on Sunday night. This decisive win confirms Australia's dominance in the tournament and sets up a championship showdown against New Zealand, who remain the overwhelming favorites for the title. The match showcased the Kangaroos' clinical efficiency and tactical superiority, effectively ending Samoa's quest for a historic upset in the semi-finals.

Match Details and Final Score

Reece Walsh delivered a standout performance for Australia, scoring a brilliant hat-trick that continues his dazzling form throughout the tournament and positions him as a strong contender for the Golden Boot award. He was supported by Cameron Munster and Harry Grant, who controlled the tempo and flow of the match with precise playmaking and defensive organization. The forwards also made significant contributions, with Pat Carrigan and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui providing strong momentum in the middle of the field, helping to restore confidence in the Australian pack's reputation.

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Tactical Errors and Early Leads

From the opening stages, Australia exploited a defensive lapse by the Samoan middle forwards, Francis Manuleleua and Jazz Tevaga, who were left defending together off a scrum. This positional error allowed Tom Dearden to execute a dummy run that left the defense stranded, resulting in the first try of the night for the Kangaroos. The Australians stressed this lesson repeatedly, punishing Samoa's inability to adapt as frustration mounted among the visitors and led to further disciplinary issues.

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Discipline Issues and Half-Time Lead

Samoa's struggle with discipline proved costly, as referee Adam Gee penalized them for a combined 12 restarts and penalties throughout the match. In the first half alone, Samoa conceded a penalty, a set restart, and a try in quick succession, while their inability to execute kick returns for the final 19 minutes of the half stifled any potential comeback. Australia capitalized on these errors to build a commanding 26-2 lead at the break, which effectively killed the contest as a viable competitive threat before the second half even began.

Second Half Dominance and Legacy

The intensity of the match led to controversial moments for Samoa, including Spencer Leniu being sin-binned for dissent after dropping the ball on his return, followed by another error upon resuming play. Despite two tries being chalked off by the barest of margins, Samoa could not overcome the deficit or Australia's relentless pressure. The victory serves as a stark reminder of the Kangaroos' historical dominance, highlighted by their record of only one loss in 18 starts in the set restart era and an undefeated home record spanning 11 years.

Next Steps and Final Outlook

Australia now advances to the World Cup final, where they will face New Zealand, a team widely regarded as having the superior roster to challenge the hosts. The Pacific nations have brought significant energy and emotion to the tournament, but this semi-final result underscores the gap between the emerging forces and the established elite. With the Golden Boot award decision imminent, Reece Walsh's hat-trick performance ensures he remains at the forefront of the race for the best international player of the year.