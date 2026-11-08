Australia Beats Samoa 44-12 to Reach Rugby League World Cup Final Against New Zealand

Australia defeated Samoa 44-12 in the Rugby League World Cup semi-final at Allianz Stadium, with Reece Walsh scoring a hat-trick to set up a final against New Zealand at Suncorp Stadium.

Australia secured its place in the Rugby League World Cup final with a commanding 44-12 victory over Samoa in the semi-final at Sydney's Allianz Stadium.

Reece Walsh delivered a standout performance by scoring his first Kangaroos hat-trick, while Tom Trbojevic, Bradman Best, Tom Dearden, Jacob Preston and Jack Bostock each crossed for a try. The win ensures Australia will face New Zealand in the championship match at Suncorp Stadium next Sunday night, a rematch of the tournament opener won by Australia.

Also read Kiwi Ferns defeat Samoa to reach Rugby League World Cup final

The Kangaroos asserted their dominance from the opening whistle, with Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and Pat Carrigan running for over 150m each to control the game's tempo. Carrigan started on the bench, replacing Keaon Koloamatangi, and immediately impacted the flow of play. Australia's forward pack matched the ferocity of Samoa and delivered a completion rate of nearly 90%, while holding their opponents to just one line break.

The resurgent Kangaroos answered most questions that had hung over them from three unconvincing performances earlier in the tournament. Samoa's commitment was obvious when, on the first carry, Fa'asuamaleaui was met with six tacklers. Fa'asuamaleaui was not far from the action when his high shot on Samoan backrower Jermaine McEwen forced a penalty, leaving his side defending their line two minutes into the match. Field possession became two points when Australia were too keen to rush off their line.

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Tom Dearden Try Vindicates Walters

Yet when Stephen Crichton was ruled harshly by the video referee to have lost the ball soon after, the match's momentum swung. From the scrum, Kangaroos halfback Tom Dearden took off at first receiver, finding a hole between Jazz Tevaga and Francis Manuleleua wrenched open by a dummy. Dearden was, to some, an unfashionable choice at No 7 given the NRL success this year of Sam Walker, but that try appeared vindication for coach Kevin Walters' selection.

So too did the second, after 14 minutes. Keaon Koloamatangi surged through the middle, drawing five before an offload. The broken Samoan line had no hope when Jacob Preston, another man promoted by Walters, ran at it. Australia's much-maligned forward pack had held firm in the first 20 minutes, and soon they had their most significant moment.

Replacement Pat Carrigan deflated the insertion of fiery substitute Spencer Leniu when the ball slipped out from the Samoan forward's first carry. Seconds later, Tom Trbojevic was over and the Kangaroos were cruising. Manuleleua almost helped Samoa back into the match when he challenged Walsh for a Jarome Luai kick. The ball spun out and found its way to Crichton, who crossed under the posts.

But the video referee cruelly ruled it a knock-on in the aerial contest, relying on blurry frames to blunt Samoa's comeback. Within two minutes, Walsh was over at the other end. Reece Walsh, chosen ahead of James Tedesco for the starting No 1 spot, provided the offensive spark that widened the gap significantly. After being left red-faced early in the second half when he leapt and dropped a Ronald Volkman bomb, allowing Jordan Kahu to score, Walsh quickly made amends.

Reece Walsh Hat Trick Wins Match

He slalomed through the Samoan defense and palmed off Brian To'o to add his second try. Walsh then backed up a Cameron Munster break to add his third, before having a hand in the final score to winger Jack Bostock. His barrel-roll acrobatics in celebration, followed by him taking a security guard's plastic chair to put back on his boot, was classic box office Walsh. His contributions helped push the Kangaroos to a 26-2 half-time lead that proved insurmountable.

Samoa's performance was hindered by repeated failures to maintain discipline, which allowed Australia to control field position and create numerous opportunities. Head coach Trent Robinson highlighted that the Kiwis and Samoans had such opportunities but ruined them with ill-discipline, leading to too many errors and penalties. Robinson noted that Samoa failed to play field position effectively, giving the Kangaroos the upper hand throughout the match.

The Samoan side let themselves down repeatedly, unable to match the intensity or tactical execution required to challenge Australia's structured defense. Samoa were also unfortunate in the decisions of the bunker, including a disallowed effort from Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow in the second half that all but ended the hopes of a comeback. Just before half-time, strong running from Cameron Murray opened space for Bradman Best to score in the left corner.

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The frustration was too much for Leniu, whose outburst at referee Adam Gee was punished with a sin-bin. The margin at the break, four converted tries, was a let-down to the passionate, largely Samoan crowd of 41,529 who had braved the miserable conditions. They improved after the break, but were never in the contest, and their frustrations boiled over in moments of spite.

Siva Tau Ritual Sparks Tension

The match was preceded by the famed Siva Tau, Samoa's pre-match ritual, which brought the Samoans and the Australians close enough to kiss. The passionate ritual led by Junior Paulo ended with the two sets of players face to face. Samoan winger Brian To'o's brow met the forehead of Australian prop Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, who played once for Samoa as a teenager. It was a breathtaking spectacle, but one that also pushed the limits of these pre-match ceremonies.

The murderous look in Crichton's eyes, Jazz Tevaga's taunting of Jack Bostock, an array of aggressive gestures, and the proximity of the players were fuel that seemed thirsty for a spark. To the players' credit, however, it ended with nods of mutual respect.

This was supposed to be Samoa's chance to challenge the wilting Kangaroos, whose patchy recent performance made them appear vulnerable, to make up for the loss in the last World Cup final, when Australia kept Toa Samoa scoreless for much of that defeat at Old Trafford. The anticipation for this semi-final could not have been higher, and the match seemed almost certain to explode. Instead, it was a one-sided contest illuminated by the hat-trick from the never-dull Reece Walsh.

Ultimately the Kangaroos were the ones to keep cool, and appear to be peaking at just the right time at this World Cup. The victory sets up a highly anticipated rematch against New Zealand at Suncorp Stadium next Sunday night, echoing the tournament opener won by Australia.

Australia Set For New Zealand Rematch

Next week's finals day is a trans-Tasman double-header at Lang Park after the Jillaroos also advanced. Reece Walsh acknowledged the challenge ahead, noting that New Zealand put on an incredible performance against Tonga in their previous match. Walsh emphasized the need for hard work throughout the week, particularly for himself, as the team prepares to connect and train rigorously.

The Kangaroos are now focused on refining their game plan to overcome the formidable challenge posed by the Kiwis in the final.