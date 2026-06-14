Australia Defeats Turkey in World Cup Group Stage Amid Sportsmanship and Youthful Brilliance

Australia's youngest ever World Cup starting lineup defeated Turkey 2-0, with Nestory Irankunda becoming the nation's youngest scorer and goalkeeper Patrick Beach making eight saves. A moment of sportsmanship saw Turkey's Merih Demiral assist Australian player Mohamed Toure with cramp.

Australia secured a memorable 2-0 victory over Turkey in their World Cup group stage match in Vancouver, a game marked by outstanding individual performances and a heartwarming display of sportsmanship.

The match, played in front of a lively crowd, saw Australia field their youngest ever starting lineup at a World Cup, with an average age of just 24.6 years. The Socceroos' victory was built on a solid defensive effort, highlighted by debutant goalkeeper Patrick Beach's heroic saves, and a stunning goal from Nestory Irankunda, who became Australia's youngest ever World Cup scorer.

The win sets up an exciting clash with co-hosts United States in Seattle, with both teams vying for top spot in Group D. The moment of sportsmanship came midway through the first half when Australia's Mohamed Toure went down with severe cramp in his left calf. Lying flat on his back in the middle of the pitch, Toure was in clear distress.

Before any Australian teammate or medical staff could reach him, Turkish defender Merih Demiral rushed over to assist the stricken player. Demiral helped stretch out Toure's cramp and stayed with him, calling for medical assistance until the Australian physio arrived. The Australian crowd applauded the classy act, which embodied the spirit of fair play. Toure later recovered and played an impressive role, nearly scoring with an overhead kick early in the second half.

On the field, it was Irankunda who stole the show with a moment of magic in the 27th minute. The 20-year-old received a lofted pass from Connor Metcalfe, controlled it brilliantly to evade Demiral, and finished with composure to become Australia's youngest World Cup goalscorer. Irankunda celebrated by 'boxing' the corner flag, a tribute to Socceroos legend Tim Cahill.

'I didn't think I would score on my debut, but I knew one day that I was going to score in a World Cup, and it came so quick,' he said. Coach Tony Popovic, the first Australian to both play and coach at a World Cup, was vindicated for his bold selection decisions, including starting Irankunda and Patrick Beach over captain Maty Ryan. Beach made eight crucial saves, denying Turkey's Abdulkerim Bardakci, Arda Guler, Kerem Akturkoglu, and Hakan Calhanoglu.

'He saved us, he kept us in the game,' Popovic said of Beach. The victory was sealed in the 75th minute when Metcalfe embarked on a weaving run and fired an unstoppable shot inside the near post. Australia's desperate defense held firm against a late Turkish barrage, ensuring a perfect start to their World Cup campaign.

The team now looks ahead to facing the United States, with Irankunda's fearless attitude epitomizing the squad's belief: 'These guys can talk all their s***, so we don't really care.





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