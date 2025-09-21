Australia Delays 2035 Renewables Target, Cautiously Eyes Climate Goals

The Australian government, represented by Energy Minister Chris Bowen, is reluctant to set a specific timeline for achieving a 2035 renewable energy target, despite recommendations from the Climate Change Authority. The government is prioritizing its 2030 target and remains focused on practical implementation and global climate goals. This cautious approach comes amid the UN Summit in New York, where Australia will present its 2035 emissions reduction strategy.

Australia 's Energy Minister Chris Bowen has refrained from specifying a timeline for establishing a 2035 renewables target, despite the Climate Change Authority's (CCA) assessment that achieving the government's recommended climate goals would necessitate over 90% renewable energy penetration.

Currently accompanying Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the UN Summit in New York, where the 2035 target will be presented, Bowen has declined to commit to any specific renewable energy goals beyond the existing 82% target slated for 2030. He clarified that the CCA's projections, including the need to quadruple wind power capacity and double rooftop solar installation rates, represented potential scenarios rather than formal government policy. This cautious approach underscores the complexities of transitioning to a predominantly renewable energy system and the government's focus on achieving its immediate emissions reduction targets. Bowen emphasized that the 82% target for 2030 remains a priority, and that the government is actively working towards its achievement. The reluctance to commit to a concrete 2035 renewables target is likely influenced by a range of factors, including uncertainties surrounding technological advancements, infrastructure development, and the evolving economic landscape of the energy sector.\Bowen's remarks highlight the government's strategy of balancing ambitious climate goals with the practical realities of implementation. While acknowledging the significant transformation required to meet the 2035 emissions reduction target of 62% to 70% below 2005 levels, the government appears hesitant to overcommit to specific renewable energy capacity targets. The Environment Minister Murray Watt has announced the approval of the 100th renewable energy project by the Albanese government, showing a continued commitment to expanding renewable energy infrastructure. The focus will be on achieving a major quickening of pace in renewables to meet the 2030 target of 82%. The government is aware that moving towards 82% renewables presents a challenge, as the easy solutions become increasingly scarce. The CCA has highlighted the need for drastic increases in solar and wind power capacity, the uptake of electric vehicles and the extension of the safeguard mechanism to get to the government's 62 to 70% emission reduction target by 2035. Bowen also stated that the government would not set a target for electric vehicle sales, despite CCA projections. The government is in discussion with Turkey over hosting rights for the next year's climate summit, emphasizing that Australia has overwhelming support.\The government's stance on the 2035 renewables target also reflects broader considerations, including the need to secure public support for the energy transition and to manage potential economic impacts. The government is striving to balance environmental sustainability with economic growth and energy affordability, and the approach demonstrates a practical understanding of the complexities involved. Moreover, the government is aware that setting a 2035 renewables target would necessitate a comprehensive assessment of various factors, including the availability of resources, technological advancements, and grid infrastructure upgrades. Setting targets that are not achievable could undermine public confidence in the government's climate change policy. The government's approach demonstrates a desire to maintain flexibility and adapt to evolving circumstances, while remaining committed to its long-term climate goals. Australia will present its new target at the UN summit, while it is also striving to get to the global aspiration of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees. Bowen acknowledged that the government is aligned with global ambitions and is committed to reducing emissions while acknowledging the challenges and complexities inherent in transitioning to a low-carbon economy. The energy minister is confident that Australia's approach aligns with international efforts to address climate change and is focused on delivering tangible results





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Renewable Energy Climate Change Emissions Reduction Chris Bowen Australia

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

David Pocock on the 2035 climate target and political will – Australian Politics podcastAs the Albanese government unveils its emissions goal, David Pocock joins Tom McIlroy to explain why he thinks a much more ambitious cut is needed to ‘do our bit’

Read more »

'Right plan for Australia': Government ministers defend 2035 climate targetClimate advocates say the federal government's 2035 emissions reduction target falls 'dangerously short', while the Coalition has said its plan is 'grounded in fantasy land'. Government ministers are now working to justify the target to the public and the community, as the Coalition is under pressure to outline their climate policy.

Read more »

Goldilocks 2035 target: not hot or cold, just lukewarmReaders are disappointed by the government’s climate targets.

Read more »

Australia’s fossil fuel earnings set to fall by $50bn a year by 2035Treasury modelling shows pursuit of a 65% cut in emissions will mean a boom in the export of green energy commodities

Read more »

How Hastie is a ‘pole vault’ away from leadership amid Labor’s 2035 climate goalThe Albanese government’s 2035 climate crusade is about to hit your hip pocket like a sledgehammer with outrageous energy bills and fewer choices.

Read more »

Australia Sets Ambitious New Climate Targets for 2035, Sparking Political DebateThe Australian Labor government has unveiled new climate targets for 2035, vowing to reduce carbon emissions by 62-70% from 2005 levels. This ambitious plan has ignited intense debate, with the opposition criticizing the proposals. The government aims to transform the economy through renewable energy, while the plan involves significant investment and structural changes. The scale of the commitment will impact the political landscape and Australian economy in the long run.

Read more »