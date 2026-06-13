Australia Dominate South Africa in Women's T20 World Cup Opener

Australia began their Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a commanding 65-run victory over South Africa. After a shaky start with the bat, Phoebe Litchfield's half-century and a crucial partnership helped post 172. Georgia Wareham then starred with both ball and field, taking 3-13 and effecting a run-out and a catch as South Africa were bowled out for 107 in Manchester.

Australia delivered a commanding performance in their opening match of the women's T20 World Cup, defeating South Africa by a significant margin of 65 runs.

The match, held in Manchester, showcased Australia's depth and confidence as they set a challenging target and then executed a disciplined bowling and fielding display to dismantle the South African chase. The innings began with a shaky start for Australia, losing an early wicket, but a brilliant half-century from Phoebe Litchfield steadied the ship and laid the foundation for a competitive total.

Contributions from the middle order, including Georgia Wareham and Ellyse Perry, ensured that Australia reached a defendable score of 8-172 in their 20 overs. In response, South Africa struggled to build momentum, losing wickets at regular intervals. Georgia Wareham was the standout performer with the ball, taking three crucial wickets and making two pivotal contributions in the field. The Australian bowlers, led by new captain Sophie Molineux, maintained relentless pressure, never allowing the South African batters to settle.

The early dismissal of both openers and the subsequent collapse meant South Africa was all out for 107 in just 16.4 overs. Post-match, Wareham highlighted the team's versatile bowling attack and the batting freedom instilled by Molineux, while the captain praised the team's resilience and ability to bounce back from a tricky start. The victory underscored Australia's status as a leading contender for the tournament, demonstrating both individual brilliance and collective strength.

The six-time world champions began their campaign on a high note, sending a clear statement to their rivals. South Africa, meanwhile, will need to address their top-order vulnerabilities and middle-order stability after a disappointing start. The match was a showcase of Australia's all-round capabilities, with key players stepping up in crucial moments. Litchfield's aggressive batting, Wareham's all-round excellence, and Molineux's strategic captaincy were the pillars of the win.

Fielding was also a distinguishing factor, with run-outs and sharp catches accelerating South Africa's decline. This comprehensive victory sets Australia up nicely for the remainder of the tournament, while South Africa faces an uphill battle to qualify from the group stage





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