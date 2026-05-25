Australia electricity prices to drop by up to 11% as renewable energy boosts

Electricity prices in Australia's eastern seaboard will drop due to the decline in wholesale costs, officials announced. Renewable energy accounted for over 50% of the grid in the past six months, reducing the need to buy expensive gas-burning power stations, savings were seen for next year evident in the new default market offers which are fixed by the regulators and prices will be set according to energy consumption. The cuts are in line with the government's plan to decrease defunct coal-based power plants by integrating renewable power sources.

The Australia n Energy Regulator has announced the first price cuts for electricity customers on the eastern seaboard since 2022, with some households facing reductions of up to 11 per cent.

The regulator attributed the cuts to falling wholesale electricity costs due to record-breaking contributions from renewable energy. Renewables and giant batteries have powered more than 50 per cent of the grid over the past six months, squeezing coal and gas to record lows. Energy Minister Chris Bowen hailed the falling prices as evidence the government's plan to replace ageing coal plants with renewables is working.

The price cuts also mean that small businesses will save up to 6 per cent a year, while households without the special offers for cheaper energy will face new savings, with some households seeing prices drop by 1.5 per cent. Price cuts vary across states, with up to 11 per cent in NSW, 10.5 per cent in regional NSW, 5 per cent in South Australia, and 7 per cent in south-east Queensland.

The cuts came after a period of record-breaking contributions from renewable energy, which lowered the need to call on expensive gas-burning power stations to plug supply gaps





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