Australia Enacts Nationwide Ban on Hands‑Free Baby Bottle Feeding Devices to Prevent Infant Injuries

From 26 May 2026, Australia will prohibit the manufacture, sale and advertising of self‑feeding baby bottle devices after safety investigations linked them to choking, suffocation and developmental risks. The ACCC warns caregivers to stop using such products immediately and enforce active supervision during feedings.

The Australian government has introduced a sweeping, permanent prohibition on all "hands‑free" baby bottle feeding devices, effective from 26 May 2026. These products, which position a bottle so an infant can feed without any adult supervision, have been deemed a serious threat to child safety.

The ban makes it illegal to manufacture, market, import or sell any self‑feeding apparatus that enables a baby to drink from a bottle without direct caregiver oversight. The decision follows a series of investigations that linked the devices to severe injuries and deaths both in Australia and abroad, prompting the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to act decisively.

According to ACCC deputy chair Catriona Lowe, the devices substantially raise the risk that caregivers will miss critical warning signs such as choking, gagging, or changes in skin colour, all of which can quickly become life‑threatening. Infants lack the physiological capacity to regulate milk flow, remove the bottle from their mouth, or signal distress effectively when left unattended.

The ACCC warned that the devices can cause a range of harmful outcomes, including choking, suffocation, aspiration, head injuries, dental decay, over‑feeding, an improper latch, and even longer‑term developmental complications.

"Baby bottle self‑feeding devices pose an unacceptable risk of injury or death to infants," Lowe said, adding that the permanent ban underscores the government's commitment to protecting the most vulnerable consumers. The new legislation mirrors similar restrictions already in place in Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, where authorities have previously banned these products after safety concerns emerged.

Under the Australian law, any business found manufacturing, advertising or distributing the prohibited items will face severe penalties, including multimillion‑dollar fines for both individuals and corporations. Assistant Minister for Productivity, Competition, Charities and Treasury Andrew Leigh emphasised that while the devices may appear convenient, they present "life‑threatening risks" and that removing them from the market strengthens consumer protection where it matters most.

The ACCC also urged parents and caregivers to stop using any existing self‑feeding devices immediately and to maintain active supervision during every feeding session. The ban does not extend to legitimate nursing systems that support breastfeeding, nor does it cover sippy cups, trainer cups or straw cups designed for drinking rather than as an infant's primary source of nutrition. This comprehensive approach aims to eliminate hazardous products while preserving safe, approved feeding options for babies in Australia





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Infant Safety Product Ban Hands‑Free Feeding Devices Consumer Protection ACCC

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