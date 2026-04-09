Australia Extends Wedgetail Surveillance Mission in Middle East, Emphasizes Defensive Posture

Australia's E-7A Wedgetail surveillance plane is extending its mission in the Middle East. The Australian Defence Force is carefully filtering intelligence to ensure it supports defensive operations only. The focus on defensive activities reflects strategic priorities and careful information management.

Australia 's E-7A Wedgetail surveillance aircraft, supported by a F/A-18F Super Hornet in 2017, is currently deployed in the Middle East on an extended mission. The deployment, initially planned for four weeks, has been prolonged, reflecting the ongoing strategic considerations in the region. The Australia n Defence Force is actively filtering the intelligence gathered by the Wedgetail to ensure that it only contributes to defensive operations, according to Defence Chief Admiral David Johnston.

This approach involves withholding information that could be used for offensive purposes, particularly in relation to the United States. The crew's training and the aircraft's capabilities allow them to control the flow of information, applying filters and making judgments based on data from radar and electronic systems to determine what is shared with other allies, while being used in the Middle East. \Admiral Johnston emphasized the significance of this careful information management during a press conference at the Russell Defence headquarters in Canberra. He highlighted the crew's expertise in assessing and classifying data, ensuring that Australia's contribution aligns with its defensive posture. The Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, confirmed the extension of the Wedgetail's mission without specifying its exact location within the Middle East, while also emphasizing that Australia's role in the region remains focused on defensive activities. This decision comes amidst growing scrutiny and criticism. Australia has faced criticism for supporting the war being led by the US president, Donald Trump, and Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, but insists Australia’s role is only defensive. Ahead of the release of the next national defence strategy next week, Johnston called the E-7 Wedgetail “a gem of an aircraft”. Approximately 85 defence force members were deployed as part of Australia’s assistance package to the UAE in early March. \Further discussions revolved around Australia's potential role in assisting with the reopening of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. While the Royal Australian Navy possesses the necessary capabilities to operate in such an environment, Admiral Johnston suggested that the government's priorities might lie elsewhere. He noted the substantial military presence the United States has deployed to the Gulf region, including assets drawn from the Indo-Pacific. This situation underscores the importance of Australia maintaining its presence in the Indo-Pacific to preserve regional stability, a priority that has been cited. Trump this week criticised Australia for not providing assistance on reopening the strait, which usually carries about 20% of global oil supplies. Speaking about Nato countries, as well as partners including Australia, Japan and South Korea, Trump said, “they haven’t helped at all”. The opposition has previously criticised Labor for not sending a warship when former US president Joe Biden was coordinating defensive operations in the Red Sea amid. Johnston stated that the decision not to deploy a ship to the Strait of Hormuz was based on strategic priorities rather than any limitations in maintenance or capability. The Defence Chief also acknowledged that Australia was equally capable of deploying to the Red Sea as it is to the Strait of Hormuz. This decision reflects Australia's strategic assessment of its role in the region's complex geopolitical landscape, balancing its commitment to its allies with its own national interests, and the need to filter information shared to maintain a defensive stance





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