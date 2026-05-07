Australia Faces Alarming Rise in Heatwave-Related Deaths by 2100, Study Warns

A new study led by Monash University researchers projects a significant increase in heatwave-related deaths in Australia by 2100, with the Northern Territory facing the highest mortality rates. The research highlights the urgent need for adaptation and mitigation strategies to address climate-related health inequities.

A groundbreaking study led by researchers from Monash University and published in The Lancet Planetary Health has presented the first nationwide community-level projections of heatwave-related excess deaths in Australia .

The study employed a two-stage model to estimate mortality rates by 2100 under four distinct scenarios: rapid de-carbonisation, current trends, mid-to-high warming, and high fossil fuel use. The research analysed 2,288 communities across the country, revealing stark differences in projected death tolls depending on the scenario and the presence or absence of adaptive measures.

Without adaptation, annual heatwave-related deaths were projected to reach 842 under rapid de-carbonisation, 1,558 under current trends, 1,956 under mid-to-high warming, and a staggering 5,820 under a high fossil fuel scenario. These figures represent a significant increase from the approximately 250 heatwave-related deaths recorded annually between 2016 and 2019.

The study highlighted that mortality rates would rise sharply by 2100 under current trends without adaptation, with the Northern Territory experiencing a 1,071 per cent increase, Queensland a 686 per cent increase, and New South Wales a 444 per cent increase. Urban areas were projected to see a slightly higher increase in mortality rates (398 per cent) compared to rural areas (326 per cent).

The research accounted for population growth and found that adaptation measures, such as improved infrastructure and acclimatisation, could significantly reduce deaths. For instance, mortality rates in the Northern Territory could drop from 10.5 to 1.5 deaths per 100,000 people with adaptation.

However, the study warned that considerable residual risks would remain, with deaths rising under all scenarios. In the worst-case scenario without adaptation, nearly 6,000 people could die annually by 2100, with the Northern Territory seeing a more than 42-fold increase in mortality rates. The community of Thamarrurr, south-west of Darwin, was projected to be the hardest hit, with a mortality rate increase of 4,412 per cent.

The study also highlighted geographic and social inequalities, with the highest death rates in northern and inland regions where baseline temperatures are already high. These areas, home to high proportions of Indigenous and remote communities, face amplified vulnerability due to inadequate healthcare infrastructure. Slightly higher mortality rates were also projected in socioeconomically disadvantaged areas.

Lead researcher Shandy Li emphasised the need for targeted action, stating that the projections underscore the urgent need for integrated mitigation and locally tailored adaptation strategies to address climate-related health inequities. Researcher Yuming Guo noted that rural and socioeconomically disadvantaged areas have higher exposure to heatwaves and generally insufficient adaptive capacity, while metropolitan centres face intensifying urban heat-island effects. Without coordinated action, climate change will substantially exacerbate the health impacts of extreme heat and strain public health resilience across Australia.

The modelling drew on death and weather data from 2009 to 2019 to estimate how heat affects mortality risk, before applying climate projections and population forecasts to calculate future deaths. The study acknowledged limitations, including possible overestimation of adaptation benefits, not factoring in Australia's ageing population, and reliance on historical data that may not capture future healthcare or social changes.

Dr Tom Mortlock, head of climate analytics for Asia Pacific at insurance company Aon and adjunct fellow at the UNSW climate change research centre, said the findings carried weight. We know that Australia's already warmed by about 1.5C since 1910 and while this may sound like a small amount we get extreme heat weather days or heat wave events.

Emeritus professor Mark Howden from the Australian National University said heatwaves are often called silent killers because deaths are difficult to directly attribute to extreme heat events. That's why you have to do a statistical approach to it, comparing actual death rates against background death rates for that time of year in that place. The other one is that impacts from heat are often expressed as things like heart attacks and so it's disguised.

He said the combined effects of high temperatures and humidity also contributed to heat-related illness. A spokesperson for the Australian Centre for Disease Control said the findings were broadly consistent with Australia's first National Climate Risk Assessment published last year





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