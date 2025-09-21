Australia Faces Economic Risk from Disordered Energy Transition, Treasury Warns

Treasury analysis highlights the economic dangers of a 'disorderly' energy transition, estimating a $1.2 trillion hit to the Australian economy. The article criticizes both major political parties for a lack of clear policy on climate change, emphasizing the need for ambitious action to secure economic prosperity and avoid the negative consequences of inaction.

The Australian Treasury has estimated that a ‘disorderly’ energy transition would lead to a $1.2 trillion reduction in the size of the Australian economy. The analysis underscores the critical need for decisive action and ambitious policies to navigate the transition to net zero emissions. Both major political parties are criticized for a lack of ambition and clear policy direction, raising concerns about the nation's economic future.

Labor is accused of maintaining a pragmatic but cautious stance while simultaneously supporting fossil fuel expansion, a contradiction that undermines the country's international standing. The opposition, struggling to find a cohesive message, is seen as contributing to the instability. The article warns that the failure to address climate change and embrace the energy transition decisively will have dire economic consequences, affecting all aspects of Australian life. \The Coalition's approach is criticized for undermining the prospects of a successful energy transition. Their inconsistent stance on climate policy destabilizes investment and creates uncertainty. The article points out that the Coalition’s behavior is playing dangerous games with the Australian economy and the future prosperity of the nation, jeopardizing the well-being of future generations. The article presents a stark assessment of the potential ramifications of inaction, highlighting that the impacts of climate change, including rising insurance costs, transport delays, energy interruptions, and food shortages, are already being felt across Australia. The article quotes previous warnings and reports from the Treasury on a “slow decline” scenario, which predicts a significant drop in GDP growth and real wages if climate change and sustainability challenges are not adequately addressed. The Treasury modelling confirms the financial consequences of a disorganized transition, suggesting that failing to act decisively will result in a smaller economy, fewer jobs, lower standards of living, and social disruption. \The article further emphasizes the economic opportunities that a proactive and ambitious approach to the energy transition could unlock. The benefits of a strong climate policy is supported by a coalition of 500 Australian businesses suggesting that more ambitious emissions reduction targets can yield significant economic gains, driving capital investment, innovation, and job creation. The article highlights the potential for Australia to become a leader in the green energy sector, creating new export industries and economic growth. Clear policy signals and adequate capital deployment are crucial to prevent Australia from falling behind in the global race towards a sustainable future. The piece concludes with a call to action, urging leaders to embrace a smart and ambitious approach to climate change and the energy transition to secure Australia's economic prosperity and protect its citizens and their quality of life. The government is called to action to adopt concrete measures for a smooth energy transition. The article states that current leaders must reflect these choices for the country’s future





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Climate Change Energy Transition Australian Economy Economic Policy Government Policy

Australia Latest News, Australia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Albanese's US and UK Trip Faces Challenges, Spotlights AustraliaAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's upcoming 10-day trip to the US and UK presents significant diplomatic challenges, including securing a meeting with the US president, and will draw unprecedented international attention to Australia. The trip includes discussions on key policy issues, such as Palestinian statehood recognition, social media regulations, climate targets, and trade.

Read more »

AFL Faces Pressure to Revamp Pre-Finals Bye After Stewart's ConcussionGeelong's Tom Stewart's concussion during the preliminary final has intensified calls to move the AFL's pre-finals bye to the week before the grand final, ensuring players have adequate recovery time. This incident, alongside other player injuries, highlights the need for the league to prioritize player welfare and consider changes to the finals schedule.

Read more »

Eurovision Faces Boycott Calls Amidst Political Tensions Over Israel's ParticipationAustria, the host nation for the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, is urging European ministers to counter calls for a boycott due to Israel's participation, as the war in Gaza brings political pressure to the event. Several countries and former contestants have expressed opposition, citing concerns over Israel's actions and drawing parallels to Russia's exclusion in 2022. The European Broadcasting Union is scheduled to decide on participation in December.

Read more »

Australia Faces Immense Task in Meeting Emissions Targets, While Drawing Inspiration from Ozone Layer SuccessAustralia faces a massive economic transformation to meet its 2035 emissions targets, with dire consequences outlined in a National Climate Risk Assessment if action is delayed. However, experts point to the successful Montreal Protocol, which addressed ozone depletion, as evidence of the potential for global cooperation and technological solutions to achieve significant environmental gains.

Read more »

CPAC Australia 2025 to Feature Liz Truss, Matt Canavan, and Ian Plimer; Sky News Streaming Subscription DetailsSky News Australia will broadcast a special episode live from CPAC Australia 2025, featuring prominent guests like former UK PM Liz Truss, Senator Matt Canavan, and geologist Ian Plimer. The article also details the SkyNews.com.au streaming subscription, offering access to four dedicated news channels for $5 per month, including live and on-demand news, political coverage, sport, weather, and expert analysis. The subscription is compatible with smart TVs and offers international viewing options through the Australia Channel outside Australia.

Read more »

Optus Faces Criticism Over Triple-0 Outage in Western AustraliaOptus is under fire for its handling of a 13-hour triple-0 outage affecting Western Australia, South Australia, and the Northern Territory. The acting WA Premier criticized Optus for delayed communication, failing to notify emergency services promptly, and initially underreporting the number of affected emergency calls. The outage, believed to be caused by a firewall upgrade, resulted in approximately 600 failed emergency calls and has been linked to two deaths in Western Australia. The acting WA Premier has said that she will leave the question of whether the Optus CEO should step down to him.

Read more »