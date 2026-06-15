Australia Faces Record-Setting Overdose Deaths in 2024, Driven by Methamphetamine

Preliminary data reveals Australia experienced its deadliest year for drug overdoses in 2024, with 2,596 fatalities-an average of seven per day. Experts call for urgent investment in harm reduction as methamphetamine use drives the crisis, and middle-aged men are increasingly affected.

Australia has recorded its deadliest year on record for drug overdoses, with an average of seven deaths occurring daily. Preliminary data from the Penington Institute 's annual overdose report reveals that 2,596 people died from overdoses in 2024.

This number represents a significant and tragic increase, highlighting a growing public health crisis that experts describe as fundamentally preventable. The analysis shows that 80 percent of these deaths, amounting to 2,091 fatalities, were unintentional drug-induced incidents. The substances most involved include opioids like heroin, stimulants such as methamphetamine and cocaine, with amphetamines, particularly crystal meth or ice, identified as a primary driver. The prevalence of methamphetamine is noted as being deeply entrenched across regional, rural, and metropolitan Australia.

For the first time, individuals aged 50 to 59 recorded the highest number of unintentional overdose deaths, rising from 448 in 2023 to 533 in 2024, with the majority being men. This demographic shift underscores the evolving nature of the overdose epidemic. The data, sourced from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, has been labelled as of 'grave concern' by illicit drug policy researcher Scientia Professor Alison Ritter from the University of New South Wales.

She emphasized that the death toll now exceeds the national road toll, a fact that should compel government action. Penington Institute chief executive John Ryan echoed this sentiment, stating that the numbers are 'extraordinarily high' for a preventable cause of death. He pointed to a significant 'knowledge gap' in the community, noting that even people who use drugs often lack understanding of what they are consuming.

Ryan criticized the lack of political leadership and the minimal funding allocated to harm reduction strategies such as education, naloxone distribution, drug testing, and safe injecting facilities. Professor Ritter supported this view, citing research that shows harm reduction receives only 2 percent of total government investment in responding to illicit drugs, while the majority is spent on law enforcement.

In contrast, a federal government spokesperson highlighted substantial investment in harm minimisation programs, guided by the National Drug Strategy 2017-2026. They noted commitments of $727 million over three years from 2026-2027, followed by $244.2 million annually from 2029-2030.

However, experts argue this is insufficient given the scale of the crisis. Personal stories, like that of Marg Quon who lost her son Kris 18 years ago to an accidental overdose involving alcohol, cannabis, heroin, and benzodiazepines, bring a human dimension to the statistics. Quon expresses frustration that overdoses remain at a record high nearly two decades later. The preliminary data is subject to revision but serves as a critical barometer of how Australia is managing drug use issues.

The Penington Institute's full report, due later this year, will provide further detail. The overarching message from researchers is clear: the situation demands immediate, evidence-based policy shifts and increased funding for harm reduction to save lives





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