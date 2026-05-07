Australia Faces Rising Inflation and Economic Slowdown Amid Iran Conflict

Australia's inflation is expected to reach 5% by mid-year and could surge to 7% by Christmas if the war with Iran pushes oil prices to $200 per barrel. Treasury forecasts a higher inflation peak than the Reserve Bank, leading to economic slowdown and a softer jobs market. The government is delaying final economic forecasts due to oil market volatility, while the Reserve Bank anticipates a third consecutive interest rate hike. The budget will analyze the impact of prolonged conflict and higher oil prices, with analysts warning of recession risks if oil exceeds $150 per barrel. Despite a modest budget improvement, economists caution that government gains are largely due to war-induced mining profits rather than effective management.

Australia is bracing for a significant surge in inflation, with projections indicating it could reach 5% by mid-year and potentially escalate to 7% by Christmas if the ongoing conflict with Iran drives oil prices to $200 per barrel.

Treasury forecasts, which are more pessimistic than those of the Reserve Bank, suggest that inflation will peak higher than previously estimated, leading to a slowdown in economic growth and a softer labor market. The government is cautiously delaying final economic forecasts due to the volatility in global oil markets caused by the war. Brent crude has fluctuated between $98 and $115 per barrel recently, making the $200 scenario an extreme but plausible outcome.

Treasury's baseline forecast, assuming oil remains around $100 per barrel until May and then drops to $80 by mid-2025, predicts inflation will hit 5% by June. This is higher than the Reserve Bank's 4.8% forecast, which was announced alongside a third consecutive interest rate hike. Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock acknowledged that while the war has exacerbated inflation, price pressures were already high before the conflict, putting pressure on Treasurer Jim Chalmers to curb government spending.

Chalmers emphasized the uncertainty stemming from the war, stating that Australia is hostage to global instability. The Reserve Bank anticipates economic growth to slow to just 1.3% over the next 14 months, barely keeping pace with population growth.

Next week's budget will include Treasury's analysis of the economic impact of prolonged conflict and higher oil prices. Some analysts warn that if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, oil could exceed $150 per barrel. Treasury has modeled a scenario where oil reaches $200 per barrel and does not return to $80 until mid-2029, leading to inflation exceeding 7% by year-end.

Oxford Economics' research highlights the risk of recession if the war persists, with oil at $150 per barrel until September. Senior economist Harry McAuley noted that while higher gas and coal prices would boost mining tax revenues, the broader economy would suffer from reduced personal income tax receipts and higher unemployment payments.

Despite a modest improvement in the budget deficit over the next four years, economist Chris Richardson cautioned that the government's financial gains are largely due to war-induced profits in the mining sector rather than prudent management. He argued that the key test is whether government policies withdraw money from the economy. Financial markets expect the Reserve Bank to raise interest rates at least once more this year before cutting them in the second half of 2027.

Major lenders have confirmed they will pass on the latest rate hike, raising concerns about mortgage holders' ability to manage repayments amid high inflation. The Australian Bankers Association assured that banks have support teams for struggling customers, though most borrowers remain ahead on repayments. Association chief Simon Birmingham acknowledged the uncertainty but emphasized banks' readiness to assist customers in need





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