Australia unveils first national songbook with 10 songs including Beds Are Burning and Waltzing Matilda

APRA AMCOS and the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia have announced the inaugural 10 songs of the country's first national songbook, a living body of music spanning more than a century. The list includes Midnight Oil's Beds Are Burning and Banjo Paterson's Waltzing Matilda, while major names such as AC/DC, Jimmy Barnes and Kylie Minogue were left out.

Australia has announced its first national songbook, a living body of music, with the inaugural 10 songs unveiled by APRA AMCOS and the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia.

The list includes a song about a suicidal swagman and a classic pub-rock anthem. The omission of big names such as Jimmy Barnes, AC/DC, John Farnham, Cold Chisel and Kylie Minogue may spark more interest than the first 10 tunes included. Inspired by the great American songbook, a canon of influential US songs and jazz standards from the early 20th century, Australia's inductees represent more than a century of storytelling, creativity and cultural expression.

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Panel Selects First Ten Australian Songs

A spectrum of mostly political anthems, the list was selected by an expert 10-person panel. APRA AMCOS chief executive Dean Ormston said the first 10 songs were chosen for their cultural impact. He said: No 10 songs could ever tell the whole story of Australia, but together these inaugural inductees help us understand, as a nation, where we have come from, who we are and the values we have carried through generations.

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NFSAA chief curator Meagan Loader said the songbook reflected the remarkable breadth of Australian songwriting and composition, from songs of protest, belonging and identity to works that have become woven into our national story and our DNA. To be included, a song must have been written or co-written by an Australian APRA member, had a considerable impact on the nation's culture and been released at least 10 years before.

The European Union also established its own songbook in 2015, when each member country allowed its citizens to elect six songs to represent the nation. More than 87,000 citizens chose 164 songs across 27 countries. The Australian songbook is a living body of music, meaning more songs will be added over time. The first inducted song is Beds Are Burning by Midnight Oil (1987), written by Peter Garrett, Rob Hirst and Jim Moginie.

Midnight Oil Leads Inaugural Inductees

A protest song for Aboriginal land rights and ahead of the 1988 bicentenary, it was crafted after the band toured central Australia, where members learnt about Aboriginal peoples' experience of displacement and inequality. It became their biggest international hit. Garrett said: We were in a timeless land occupied by people for millennia. With hardly any idea of what had come before us.

Details from that visit, such as Holden wrecks, ancient bloodwood trees and local names Kintore and Yuendumu, are woven into the song against a haunting ticking backdrop. The second song is My Brown Skin Baby They Take Him Away by Ruby Hunter.

Written by the late Ruby Hunter, the first Aboriginal woman to sign with a major record label and release a solo rock album (1994's Thoughts Within), it paints a story of life as a street kid after being stripped from their family. As a member of the Stolen Generations, Hunter wrote the song to share her experience of displacement. Her husband, Archie Roach, recorded the song initially for his album Charcoal Lane.

Protest Anthems and Feminist Classics Included

The third is Earth Cry by Peter Sculthorpe (1990). Tired of relying on Eurocentric conventions to narrate Australia's history and landscapes, Sculthorpe, commissioned by the ABC in 1986, blended European and First Nations traditions, including the didgeridoo, to create the work. The fourth is Friday on My Mind by The Easybeats (1966), which captures the restless energy of a generation hungry for romance and escape, quickly becoming what is considered Australia's first rock song to become a global hit.

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The fifth is I Am Woman by Helen Reddy (1971). An Australian feminist icon, Reddy struggled to find songs that reflected her role in a world where women were campaigning for equal pay. With Ray Burton, she wrote I Am Woman, a defiant anthem of the women's liberation movement. The sixth is My Island Home, written by Neil Murray (1987) and performed by Christine Anu (1995).

While travelling away from bandmate George Burarrwanga's island home of Galiwin'ku, the Warumpi Band's Neil Murray was inspired to write the warm melody that later was repopularised by Christine Anu in 1995. When Anu performed the song at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, it reached an enormous audience of millions across Australia, and many more internationally. The seventh is My People by The Presets (2007).

The only song of the 21st century to make the list is Byron Bay electro-pop duo Julian Hamilton and Kim Moyes' energising hit. The eighth is Treaty by Yothu Yindi (1991). In 1988 at Barunga in the Northern Territory, Prime Minister Bob Hawke promised a treaty with First Nations Australians.

When that promise went unfulfilled for three years, Yothu Yindi frontman Dr M. Yunupingu co-wrote Treaty with Paul Kelly and Peter Garrett around a campfire to remind the nation of that fact, in an electronic mash-up with First Nations instruments. Decades later, contemporary acts such as East Journey continue to perform the anthem, keeping the land rights movement alive despite a 2023 referendum ruling out an enshrined First Nations voice. The ninth is Waltzing Matilda by Andrew 'Banjo' Paterson (1927).

One of Australia's most famous songs written by an equally renowned poet, it details the story of a swagman at large who drowns himself to avoid capture. One of the first songs any Australian learns and constantly floated as the next best national anthem, Paterson's poem looms as large in Australian folklore as Ned Kelly. The tenth song is the classic pub-rock anthem, which was not named in the source text but is among the first 10 tunes.