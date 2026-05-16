Australia in Eurovision 2026 Contest, Jessica Mauboy and SBS Controversies

Our live coverage of Eurovision 2026's grand final, featuring 25 countries and several themes, with a focus on Jessica Mauboy and SBS controversies.

Australia is among 25 countries competing to be crowned Eurovision 2026 champion. Follow our live coverage of the grand final featuring 25 acts spanning operatic bangers to full medieval hexing.

Based on the semis, Jessica Mauboy (@jessicamauboy) is flying the flag for us. This year's grand final is happening in Vienna on Sunday. For new viewers or those wanting to brush up on Eurovision basics, we've prepared guides for you.

Additionally, four audience members were ejected from the Israel set for 'disruptive behavior', and SBS has faced calls to boycott the event. Stay updated with daily news from Australia and around the world and subscribe to Insight's weekly newsletter for in-depth features and stories. Keep the energy up for Eurovision





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