Australia Invests $750 Million in Bushmaster Vehicles, Reinforcing Global Demand for Life-Saving Military Technology

Australia is set to produce 300 new Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles as part of a $1.2 billion defense upgrade, with some units destined for the Netherlands. The Bushmaster, known for its V-shaped hull and life-saving capabilities, has been a critical asset in conflicts like Afghanistan and Iraq. Experts suggest future models should integrate counter-drone systems to address evolving threats.

Originally known as the Bushmaster , the military vehicle began as prototypes affectionately called 'battle taxis' in the 1980s. Since then, it has evolved into a highly sought-after protected mobility vehicle, now deployed in eight countries beyond Australia.

On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles announced a $750 million investment to manufacture 300 new Bushmasters in Bendigo, northwest of Melbourne, as part of a broader $1.2 billion defense upgrade.

'The Bushmaster is the most advanced protected mobile vehicle for armies worldwide. It saves lives,' Marles stated. Produced at a rate of approximately 50 units per year, some of these vehicles will be sent to the Netherlands. While the exact number remains undisclosed, 268 Bushmasters are designated for the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

An additional $450 million will be allocated to upgrade Hawkei protected mobility vehicles. What sets the Bushmaster apart and fuels its global demand? The Bushmaster is a protected mobility vehicle designed to swiftly transport up to 10 soldiers safely, either to or around the battlefield. Michael Shoebridge, director of the defense and security think tank Strategic Analysis Australia, explained that its V-shaped hull, unlike flat designs, 'deflects blasts from large improvised explosive devices or landmines.

' 'So the vehicle can sustain severe damage, but the occupants remain safe,' he told SBS News. The interior is lined with spall liner material, which Shoebridge noted 'prevents shrapnel from harming those inside the vehicle.

' For over 25 years, the Bushmaster has been a staple of the Australian Defence Forces, earning high praise. However, Shoebridge emphasized the need for design evolution to counter emerging threats, such as drone weapons, possibly by enhancing the remote weapon station. Malcolm Davis, a senior defense strategy analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, concurred, suggesting future models should integrate counter-drone defense systems.

'One of the most promising solutions is directed energy weapons, like high-energy lasers or high-power microwave systems, which can neutralize drones at short range,' he said. Davis acknowledged the vehicle's lightness as its primary drawback.

'It’s not a tank or an infantry fighting vehicle like the Redback, so it’s less survivable against direct fire from heavy weapons,' he explained. Brendan Nicholson, author of *The Bushmaster: From Concept to Combat* and a veteran journalist with five decades of experience in defense and foreign affairs, revealed that part of the Bushmaster’s unique design originated in South Africa in the 1980s.

The need for such vehicles arose from concerns that Australia might face a confrontation requiring special forces deployment in northern Australia.

'It may seem odd now, but the idea was that troops would need to track down infiltrators,' he said. 'And if these were enemy special forces, they might create improvised bombs using stolen diesel and fertilizer from cattle stations and villages. ' Nicholson noted that the threat was so pressing that Australian forces scoured the globe for technologies to withstand such dangers.

Australian troops on UN peacekeeping missions in Namibia observed how vehicles with a V-shaped hull—now a hallmark of the Bushmaster—withstood devastating landmine damage. The first two prototypes were deployed to Timor-Leste in 1999 as part of Operation Stabilise, providing secure transport for VIPs, including Xanana Gusmão, who later became the nation’s first president. This protection earned them the nickname 'battle taxis.

' The Bushmaster’s effectiveness was further demonstrated in conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, according to Shoebridge and Nicholson. Shoebridge pointed out that Canadian and British forces, fighting alongside Australians, suffered higher casualties in Afghanistan.

'Much of this is attributed to the Bushmaster, as multiple IED attacks on the vehicles still saved lives. It’s deeply respected by the Australian military,' he said. The Dutch also witnessed the vehicle’s effectiveness in Afghanistan, likely influencing their recent acquisition.

'There’s a shift in European thinking about security threats, especially with the less reliable American alliance,' Shoebridge added. 'European militaries are investing more, and the Bushmaster makes sense for protecting their troops. ' Currently, Bushmasters are in service with New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Japan, the Netherlands, Indonesia, Fiji, and Jamaica





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