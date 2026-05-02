Australia Invests in Community Language Schools to Address Asia Fluency Crisis

The Australian government is investing $2.5 million into community language schools to combat a significant decline in Asian language proficiency among students, recognizing the importance of regional fluency for economic prosperity, national security, and diplomatic engagement.

Australia faces a growing crisis in its regional fluency, stemming from decades of declining investment in Asian language education. Despite long-held beliefs about the nation’s future being intertwined with Asia, the proportion of secondary students studying key languages like Chinese, Japanese, and Indonesian has plummeted by 25% since 2010, now standing at a mere 3.3%.

This decline extends to universities, where enrolments in Southeast Asian languages have experienced a dramatic 75% drop since 2004, with Bahasa Indonesia attracting fewer than 500 domestic students in 2023. The Albanese government is now responding with a $25 million Community Language Schools program, including a $2.5 million ‘Fluency in Asian Languages’ initiative, aimed at bolstering language capabilities through support for community-run schools.

These schools, often staffed by volunteers and deeply rooted in migrant communities, have historically provided a vital, yet often overlooked, pathway for maintaining linguistic and cultural connections. The government’s strategy recognizes that the need for Asia literacy extends beyond cultural preservation and individual employability. It’s increasingly viewed as a critical component of national security, diplomatic effectiveness, and economic competitiveness.

Experts like Hugh White of the Australian National University emphasize that Australia must possess the linguistic, conceptual, and cultural fluency to navigate a region characterized by intensifying strategic competition, mirroring the ease with which it engages with traditional partners like the United Kingdom and the United States. This shift in perspective elevates language learning to a matter of national interest, impacting areas such as trade, intelligence gathering, and regional influence.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong underscores the importance of building trust and relationships within the region, highlighting how language skills empower young Australians to engage more effectively with their Asian counterparts. The initiative builds upon earlier efforts, such as the 2012 Asian Century white paper, which aimed for universal access to Mandarin, Hindi, Indonesian, or Japanese studies, a goal that has unfortunately remained largely unmet.

The focus on community language schools represents a pragmatic approach to addressing the challenges faced by mainstream education systems. These schools, often operating outside of regular school hours and utilizing borrowed facilities, have consistently maintained a strong presence in multicultural communities, offering vital language and cultural education to generations of children. Examples include Greek schools, Chinese schools, Punjabi classes, and Vietnamese language lessons in major cities like Melbourne and Sydney.

The government funding will support curriculum development, teacher retention, and operational improvements within these schools, ensuring their sustainability and effectiveness. Stories like that of Tenzin Jugney, a 16-year-old student at the Tibetan Children’s School of Newcastle and Hunter Region, illustrate the profound impact these schools have on maintaining cultural identity and fostering a sense of community among diaspora populations.

Similarly, Annabel Tang’s experience at the RLY Chinese Culture and Language Academy in Melbourne demonstrates the value of these institutions in providing comprehensive language education. By investing in these existing networks, the government hopes to reverse the decline in Asian language proficiency and equip future generations with the skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world. The program aims to support fluency in over 15 languages, including Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Punjabi and Yue (Cantonese)





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