Australia Invests in Community Language Schools to Address Declining Asia Fluency

The Australian government is investing $2.5 million in community language schools to combat a significant decline in Asian language proficiency among students, aiming to rebuild crucial regional capabilities and strengthen ties with key trading partners.

Australia faces a growing crisis in its regional fluency, stemming from decades of declining investment in Asian language education. Despite long-held beliefs about the nation’s future being intertwined with Asia, the proportion of secondary students studying key languages like Chinese, Japanese, and Indonesian has plummeted by 25% since 2010, now standing at a mere 3.3%.

This decline extends to higher education, with university enrolments in Southeast Asian languages experiencing a dramatic 75% drop since 2004, leaving barely 500 students studying Bahasa Indonesia in 2023. The Albanese government is now taking steps to address this issue, focusing on a largely overlooked resource: community language schools. These schools, often run by volunteers within migrant communities, have historically provided vital language and cultural education, particularly on weekends and in borrowed facilities.

A new $2.5 million Fluency in Asian Languages program, part of a broader $25 million initiative, will support nine organizations across NSW, Victoria, and the ACT in bolstering curriculum development, improving student retention, and enhancing operational capacity within these schools. The program will cover over 15 languages, including Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Punjabi, and Yue (Cantonese). The government’s move is being framed not just as a multicultural policy, but as a crucial element of education reform and strategic repair.

The 2012 Asian Century White Paper, launched by former Prime Minister Julia Gillard, aimed for universal access to Mandarin, Hindi, Indonesian, or Japanese studies. However, the reality has been a significant regression from these goals. Experts like Hugh White, emeritus professor of strategic studies at the Australian National University, emphasize the growing need for linguistic and cultural fluency to navigate an increasingly competitive regional landscape.

He argues that Australia must be able to engage with Asian capitals with the same level of fluency and understanding it currently enjoys with London or Washington. This perspective has broadened the discussion beyond heritage and employability, highlighting the importance of language skills for diplomacy, intelligence gathering, trade, and overall influence.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong reinforces this point, stating that deeper and more consistent regional engagement is vital for Australia’s interests, and that language learning is key to building trust and fostering effective relationships. The challenges faced by mainstream schools – declining demand, teacher shortages, and curriculum pressures – have contributed to the decline, making community language schools even more critical.

The success of these community-based institutions is evident in the experiences of students like Tenzin Jugney, who has attended the Tibetan Children’s School of Newcastle and Hunter Region for over a decade. For Tenzin, the school provides a crucial link to his Tibetan language, culture, and community, particularly important given the dispersed nature of the Tibetan population in Australia.

Similarly, Annabel Tang benefited from three years of study at the RLY Chinese Culture and Language Academy in Melbourne, completing her VCE through the program. These examples demonstrate the profound impact these schools have on preserving cultural heritage and fostering a sense of belonging. The government’s investment recognizes the enduring value of these institutions and their potential to rebuild Australia’s lost language capabilities.

The initiative aims to reverse the alarming trends in language learning, equipping future generations with the skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly interconnected and competitive Asia. By supporting curriculum development, improving retention rates, and bolstering the operational capacity of community language schools, the Albanese government hopes to ensure that Australia can confidently engage with its regional neighbors and secure its future prosperity





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