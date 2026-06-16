Australia invests record $513 million in high-performance sport ahead of LA 2028

The Albanese government commits $513 million over two years to support 68 high-performance programs, direct athlete payments, winter sports, and para-sport development, building on recent Olympic and Paralympic successes.

Australia has announced a record-breaking investment of $513 million in high-performance sport funding for the two-year period leading up to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

This significant financial commitment, which covers from July 1, 2026 to June 30, 2028, represents an increase from the $489 million allocated in the previous funding cycle and provides much-needed stability for national sporting organisations as they enter a critical phase of preparation. The announcement was made by the Albanese government and is seen as a strategic move to build on Australia's recent successes and maintain momentum toward both the LA Games and the Brisbane 2032 Olympics and Paralympics.

Several senior sporting figures, who spoke on condition of anonymity, expressed pleasant surprise at the funding level, having privately anticipated possible cuts or stagnation due to the current economic climate. The $513 million package will be administered through the Australian Sports Commission and will support 68 high-performance sporting programs. It includes $42.8 million over two years for direct athlete payments, designed to help elite athletes cover living and training expenses.

The government’s Para Uplift program, which has already identified over 150 new para-athletes in its first year and established dedicated para-sport units across all states and territories, will continue to receive funding. Retaining coaches and high-performance staff is a key focus, as sports have repeatedly highlighted this as crucial for long-term success.

Additionally, the Women Leaders in Sport program will receive further support for two more years. Winter sports are among the biggest beneficiaries of this funding boost, with Curling Australia, Biathlon Australia, and Ice Racing Australia receiving high-performance funding for the first time. One-off grants will also be provided to Netball Australia, Bowls Australia, and five winter sports ahead of major international events. Paralympics Australia will receive a direct grant of $2.4 million to cover additional costs for the 2028 Paralympics.

This announcement comes as Australian athletes prepare for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and follows one of the most successful Olympic and Paralympic cycles in the nation’s history. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Australia achieved its highest-ever gold medal tally with 18 golds, surpassing the previous record of 17 set at Athens 2004 and Tokyo 2020.

Australia also recorded its best Winter Olympics performance at the Milano-Cortina 2026 Games, winning three gold medals and six medals overall, eclipsing the previous record of four total medals at Beijing 2022. In December last year, the Australian Olympic Committee announced a separate $50 million investment in athletes through its Olympian Futures Fund.

Minister for Sport Anika Wells stated: The Albanese government is proud to continue record levels of funding for Australian athletes as they build towards the Los Angeles 2028 Games, Brisbane 2032 and beyond. As our athletes head off to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, this $513 million investment acknowledges the grit, determination and passion our high-performance athletes bring to the world stage





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