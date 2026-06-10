Australia Joins International Coalition Imposing Sanctions on West Bank Settlers Amid Mounting Violence

Australia has imposed sanctions on extremist Israeli settlers and their supporters in the West Bank, joining a coalition of nations including the UK, Canada, France, and Norway. Israel has condemned the measures as disgraceful and accused the countries of fuelling antisemitism. The move comes amid a surge in settler violence, with a UN report finding direct Israeli involvement in attacks that have killed and injured Palestinians.

Tensions have escalated between Australia and Israel following the Australia n government's participation in a multinational coalition that imposed additional sanctions on extremist settlers in the West Bank and the organizations supporting them.

Israel condemned Australia and other participating nations, labeling the sanctions "disgraceful" and accusing them of fueling antisemitism within their own borders. In a joint statement released on Tuesday night, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, together with counterparts from France, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Norway, emphasized that violent settlers have operated with near impunity for too long.

They noted that settlement expansion and the creation of outposts occur with the support and facilitation of the Israeli government, and in some instances, settler violence takes place under the protection of Israeli security forces. The statement urged the Israeli government to ensure meaningful accountability for violence in the West Bank, highlighting that extremist settlers, backed by their supporters, continue to attack Palestinians, abuse human rights, destroy property, and undermine the viability of a Palestinian state and prospects for peaceful coexistence.

Australia's recent sanctions target three Israeli individuals and four entities in response to escalating settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. Among those sanctioned are Ben Zion Gopstein, leader of the far‑right settler organization Lehava and a disciple of Meir Kahane; Eden Levi; and Moshe Sharvit, all accused of attacks and intimidation against Palestinians. The sanctions also cover settler farming outposts used as bases by extremists, prohibiting Australians from providing them with financial support.

The United Kingdom went further by issuing official guidance advising businesses against economic and financial activity in illegal settlements in the West Bank, while still supporting trade with Israel within the 1967 lines. Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces pressure from Labour MPs to ban all British commercial activity in West Bank settlements.

The Albanese government had previously sanctioned seven Israeli settlers for violence in the West Bank in 2024, and last year sanctioned far‑right ministers Itamar Ben‑Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich for promoting violence. Israel's foreign ministry rejected the measures as "disgraceful," arguing they mask a political stance against Jewish residence in the Land of Israel and fail to address antisemitism in the sanctioning countries.

The Progressive Jewish Council of Australia urged the government to impose broader country‑level sanctions against Israel, stating that targeting specific farms addresses only the symptom, not the disease, and that the expansionist violence amounts to de facto government policy. A United Nations commission of inquiry report released this week found Israeli authorities directly involved in settler attacks that have killed and caused physical and mental harm.

The commission recorded at least seven Palestinians killed and 832 injured in settler attacks, a 130 percent increase in killings and injuries compared to the previous year





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