Australia Joins International Coalition in Sanctioning West Bank Settlers Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

Australia has imposed new sanctions on extremist settlers and their supporters in the West Bank, joining a coalition of countries including the UK, France, Canada, and Norway. Israel has condemned the measures as disgraceful and accused the nations of fueling antisemitism. The move highlights escalating international concern over settler violence and settlement expansion, which undermines the two-state solution.

Tensions have escalated again between Australia and Israel following the Australia n government's decision to join a coalition of countries in imposing new sanctions on extremist settlers in the West Bank and the organizations that support them.

Israel has strongly condemned these measures, labeling them disgraceful and accusing the participating nations of fueling antisemitism within their own borders. The sanctions reflect growing international concern over the surge in settler violence and the Israeli government's facilitation of settlement expansion, which is widely considered illegal under international law and a major obstacle to a two-state solution.

In a joint statement, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, alongside counterparts from France, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Norway, condemned the near-impunity with which violent settlers operate, sometimes under the protection of Israeli security forces. The statement emphasized that settler violence is used to displace Palestinians, destroy property, and perpetuate the illegal settlement enterprise, undermining the viability of a Palestinian state and prospects for peaceful coexistence. The foreign ministers urged the Israeli government to ensure meaningful accountability for such acts.

Australia's latest sanctions target three individuals-Ben Zion Gopstein, leader of the far-right Lehava organization, and settlers Eden Levi and Moshe Sharvit-and four entities linked to extremist settler outposts. The United Kingdom supplemented its sanctions with official guidance advising businesses to avoid economic activity in illegal settlements, while maintaining trade within Israel's pre-1967 lines. Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces pressure from Labour MPs to go further and ban all British commercial activity in West Bank settlements.

The Albanese government has previously sanctioned seven settlers and two far-right Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, for promoting violence. Israel's foreign ministry rejected the measures as a political attempt to delegitimize Jewish presence in the Land of Israel, while accusing the sanctioning countries of failing to combat antisemitism at home.

Progressive Jewish groups, such as the Jewish Council of Australia, argue that targeting individual settlers is insufficient and call for country-level sanctions against Israel itself, viewing settler violence as an extension of government policy. This view is corroborated by a recent United Nations inquiry, which found Israeli authorities directly involved in settler attacks resulting in at least seven Palestinian deaths and 832 injuries over the past year-a 130 percent increase from the previous year





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Australia Israel West Bank Sanctions Settlement Violence Two-State Solution International Law Palestinians Extremist Settlers Lehava UN Inquiry Antisemitism

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