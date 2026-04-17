Australia Joins International Summit to Secure Strait of Hormuz Maritime Freedom

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese participated in a virtual summit hosted by France and the UK to advocate for de-escalation in the Strait of Hormuz, address energy supply chain disruptions impacting the Indo-Pacific, and support efforts to reopen vital shipping routes.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese participated in a virtual summit involving approximately 50 nations, co-hosted by France and the United Kingdom, on Friday evening.

The primary objective of this high-level meeting was to solidify international backing for a precarious ceasefire in the region, which has been destabilized by the conflict between the United States and Iran.

A key focus was the urgent need to reopen vital shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, an initiative operating under the umbrella of the Strait of Hormuz Maritime Freedom of Navigation Initiative.

Prime Minister Albanese's participation was intended to underscore Australia's consistent call for de-escalation and a prompt resolution to the ongoing conflict. He also aimed to articulate the profound impact these disruptions are having on the Indo-Pacific, a region that receives the vast majority of oil shipments traversing the Strait.

Prior to the summit, Mr. Albanese articulated the immediate repercussions felt by Australia and its regional partners. He stated, 'Australia and our Indo-Pacific partners are experiencing first-hand the impact of unprecedented disruptions to energy supply chains and impact on oil and fuel prices. Here in Australia, we are working around the clock to shield Australians from the worst of the impacts. Australia is calling for the Strait of Hormuz to be fully reopened for all countries.'

The Prime Minister formally endorsed coordinated international diplomatic efforts as crucial for resolving the conflict, emphasizing that prolonged hostilities would inevitably lead to greater human suffering and more severe consequences for the global economy.

Concurrently, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi conveyed a message via X indicating that the Strait of Hormuz was 'completely open.'

French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledged the Iranian statement but stressed that the reopening must be enduring. They announced that military planners would convene in London the following week as part of a broader effort to establish an international mission dedicated to restoring maritime security in the region.

When questioned about Australia's potential contribution of defensive assets, Foreign Minister Penny Wong reiterated a preference for diplomatic solutions. Senator Wong informed ABC News on Friday, 'It is very challenging to secure the strait militarily. Which is why diplomatic efforts, multilateral efforts, to get agreement for the strait to be open and to operate in accordance with international law are so important.'

This stance comes amidst criticism from US President Donald Trump, who reportedly questioned Australia's commitment to providing military support in the Strait of Hormuz, following a 10-day ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.

Prime Minister Albanese responded by noting that the US administration had not formally requested additional assistance in the region.

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor urged closer collaboration with the United States to ensure the Strait's reopening and to clarify any specific requests made. He told reporters on Friday, 'The American alliance is important to this country, and opening the Strait of Hormuz is incredibly important to the price at the bowser, so we want it opened up.'





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Strait Of Hormuz Maritime Security International Diplomacy Energy Supply Chains De-Escalation

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