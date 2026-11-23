The COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkiye collapsed after more than 130 countries refused to endorse a cover decision that failed to mention fossil fuels, with Saudi Arabia leading opposition and the United States absent from negotiations.

The COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkiye, collapsed after stretching almost two days overtime, with no final agreement reached. More than 130 countries refused to sign a deal that would have failed to mention fossil fuels, the key driver of climate change.

Antalya Climate Summit Ends Without Agreement

The talks were the first to concede that the ambition to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels had been blown, only a decade after it was set in Paris. Australian Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen served as president of negotiations, working alongside summit president Turkiye's Environment Minister Murat Kurum. The joint presidency was a first for the UN climate process, and most observers seem to hope it will be a last.

Also read Cop31 Climate Talks End in Division After Rejection of Antalya Pact

While exclusive authority over negotiations was delegated to Australia, Kurum had publicly asserted months before the conference that his country still held the final decision on conference outcomes. The collapse had been building for years, with tension growing between the action the world knows it must take on climate change and what a handful of oil rich nations will allow. It almost blew up the process at talks in Brazil last year before finally exploding in Antalya.

Bowen said minutes after leaving the plenary session that Australia left nothing on the field trying to find solutions to reach what he now sees as unbridgeable red lines. Bowen insisted this round of talks should include a final agreement known as a cover decision, which was to have been called the Antalya Pact.

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There is nothing in the structure of COP summits that mandates meetings end with overarching agreements, but Bowen took the view that such a deal was necessary to give momentum to lagging climate action. He also chose to release an early draft of the cover decision that was riddled with the same red lines he referenced at the conclusion. Darragh O'Brien, Ireland's Environment Minister, intervened to reject the deal on behalf of the European Union.

He said the EU would not endorse a cover decision that did not even mention fossil fuels, which is the key driver of climate change, and would not accept negotiating backward in time or a COP that greenwashes fossil fuel. Saudi Arabia had led a bloc of nations refusing to endorse a deal that mentioned fossil fuels, arguing they had already been woven into the cover decision at talks in Dubai in 2023.

Since 2023, climate impacts have accelerated and scientists have confirmed we are heading into overshoot, a world in which the Paris 1.5 degree target has been blown. Progressive nations and populations in the EU and elsewhere could not stomach a deal that did not reference the cause of all this, fossil fuels. Bowen said the 1.5 overshoot combined with climate impacts really increased the ambition of some parties, but that made those red lines irreversibly irreconcilable.

Geopolitical Tensions and Fossil Fuel Reliance

It is becoming harder to contain the excesses of oil producing nations without the might of the United States diplomatic machine. In previous negotiations, where the Arab Group negotiators gave ground, the US had been there to whisper in their ears. The US has now abandoned the field, leaving a vacuum that Saudi Arabia and Turkiye have moved to fill.

Earlier this year, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed the Mecca Agreement, a NATO-like defence pact pointing to growing assertiveness of middle powers. The year 2026 was the hottest on record, with collapsing glaciers in Nepal and record heatwaves in Europe. The Iran war contributed to a drop in emissions from burning oil, coal and gas, but doubts remain about how long that shift will last.

There were also a number of wars and a serious breakdown in the United States role in global affairs, creating uncertainty over energy supply and prices that saw countries hoarding fossil fuel supplies. Turkiye is a rising power in the region but remains heavily reliant on fossil fuels, compromising its position on climate change. Australia is also heavily reliant on fossil fuels and the income from fossil fuel exports.

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Australia's climate credibility has been hit hard by a decade of withdrawal from the climate ambition club under the Coalition and by vast new fossil fuel projects including the Browse oil and gas field, the Valhalla fracking project, the Beetaloo basin, and a new coalmine in the Hunter Valley. Bowen insists much was still achieved, highlighting a voluntary pledge on electrification signed by 90 nations. Others note work progressed in the hundred odd other negotiating streams the COP deals with.

Christiana Figueres, one of the chief architects of the Paris Agreement, said more than 130 countries refused to sign a deal that would have belied the true state of our crisis, and that nations stood up for what science and justice demand. The collapse will be used by the populist right around the world demanding an end to global coordinated climate action and celebrated by oil companies that sustain that movement.

It will be up to Bowen to explain how Australia benefited from the 150 million dollars spent on the effort. The answer to how the world was unable to agree in 2026 that it should reduce its use of fossil fuels lies between two simplistic explanations: that it is the end of multilateralism as we know it, or that it is all Chris Bowen's fault. Questions remain over the Turkiye and Australia presidency arrangement.

Australia Presidency Faces Scrutiny After Collapse

Trying to ensure everyone had an important job while having one party effectively naming the terms and another having to negotiate them was always problematic. There were conflicting messages on Sunday, with Kurum telling reporters he was hopeful of a breakthrough right before another draft text was rejected.

Bowen and Kurum issued the final draft together in a last-ditch effort to save the talks before Bowen acknowledged that unbridgeable red lines over fossil fuels and climate finance had doomed the agreement. Australia's pitch for the presidency was heavily based on arguing Pacific neighbours needed to be heard, a judgement driven as much by national security grounds as anything else.

But the result in Antalya leaves the work of the forum unfinished, especially as the cost of fossil fuels keeps growing while renewables fall and climate change continues to bite harder.