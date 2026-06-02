Australia have levelled the ODI series against Pakistan with a 41-run victory at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Nathan Ellis starred with 4-33 in nine overs, while Josh Inglis and Cam Green both made half-centuries. The home side was bowled out for 190, giving the tourists a convincing win.

Australia level ODI series against Pakistan with 41-run victory at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Nathan Ellis starred with 4-33 in nine overs, while Josh Inglis and Cam Green both made half-centuries.

The home side was bowled out for 190, giving the tourists a convincing win. Pakistan had won the opening game by five wickets at Rawalpindi, where Arafat Minhas took 5-32 on his ODI debut. Australia's spinners, including Adam Zampa, Matt Short, Matt Kuhnemann, and Tanveer Sangha, kept the pressure on Pakistan's batsmen. The match was played on a difficult track that catered for spinners, but seamer Ellis was the star of the show.

Australia had been put in to bat and struggled on the surface, with Alex Carey getting a thick inside-edge onto his stumps and Josh Hazlewood and Mitch Starc missing out due to injury. Cam Green dug in with Josh Inglis and they took the score from 3-51 to 102 before Inglis was bowled by a shooter for a 74-ball 51. Matt Renshaw added 65 before Green (53 off 92) holed out attempting his third six.

Renshaw went on to make a fine run-a-ball 43, manipulating space expertly, while Oliver Peake showcased his potential with 31 off 32. Australia's victory has levelled the series one-apiece with one game remaining





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Australia clinches narrow win over Pakistan in Lahore ODIAustralia leveled the three‑match series with a 41‑run victory at Gaddafi Stadium as Nathan Ellis claimed 4‑33 and Cameron Green top‑scored with 53. Pakistan were bowled out for 190 despite a late 59 partnership between Shadab Khan and debutant Arafat Minhas, who took five wickets. Stand‑in captain Josh Inglis contributed a half‑century and a crucial stumping.

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Australia level ODI series with Pakistan victory in LahoreAustralia have turned the tables on Pakistan, battling their way to victory on a difficult track at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to level the ODI series 1-1 with one to play.

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Australia level ODI series with 41-run win over Pakistan in LahoreAustralia defeated Pakistan by 41 runs in the second ODI at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, leveling the series 1-1. Seamer Nathan Ellis led the bowling attack with 4-33 on a spin-friendly track, while spinners Matt Short, Matt Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa and Tanveer Sangha also chipped in. Pakistan was bowled out for 190 in pursuit of 232, with Shadab Khan top-scoring with 77. Australia's innings featured half-centuries from two batsmen despite challenging conditions.

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