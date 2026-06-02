Australia level ODI series with Pakistan victory in Lahore

Australia have turned the tables on Pakistan, battling their way to victory on a difficult track at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to level the ODI series 1-1 with one to play.

Australia have turned the tables on Pakistan , battling their way to victory on a difficult track at Lahore ’s Gaddafi Stadium to level the ODI series 1-1 with one to play.

On a surface catered for spinners seamer Nathan Ellis was the star, returning 4-33 in his nine overs with some key wickets. In the absence of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitch Starc Ellis stepped up to lead the attack superbly. Both making half-centuries the makeshift Australian XI set Pakistan a challenging 232 to win. The home side rarely looked like getting close as they were bowled out for 190 to give the tourists a 41-run victory.

At Rawalpindi, where left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas took 5-32 on his ODI debut, after which Pakistan’s Kiwi coach Mike Hesson knocked back criticism of preparing spin-friendly wickets. Expecting another slow, low turner Australia went into the match with a trio of specialist spinners, with Adam Zampa replacing fast bowler Billy Stanlake, having recovered from the neck spasms which forced him to miss the first ODI.

But it was Ellis who had made the early breakthrough with a pair of quick wickets, and who came back to take more when it mattered. Spinners Matt Short (3-36), Matt Kuhnemann (1-41), Zampa (1-30) and Tanveer Sangha (1-22) also kept the pressure on, cramping the scoring and taking regular wickets.

Only Ghazi Ghori (37) put up much resistance in the top order, but as a baking-hot day cooled and the evening crowd arrived, Shadab Khan and Arafat added a threatening 59 in 15.3 overs. Inglis turned to Ellis who trapped Arafat (33) leg before. That left Shadab playing a lone hand, and he was last out for a 77, neatly stumped by Inglis off a legside wide bowled by Sangha.

Australia had been put in to bat and the vagaries of the surface were evident from the first ball as Alex Carey got a thick inside edge onto his stumps attempting to cut a wide loosener from Shaheen Shah Afridi that lacked pace and bounce. Inglis took six off the next two balls, clipping in-swingers off his pads, but having been 14 off seven he slowed as spin was introduced.

At the other end Short (15 off 24) went to a soft return catch while Labuschagne, though a Pakistan Super League-winning captain last month, struggled, out for a 12-ball five as he attempted a big sweep. Cam Green dug in with Inglis, and they took the score from 3-51 to 102 before Inglis was bowled by a shooter for a 74-ball 51.

Matt Renshaw, having survived an lbw shout on umpires call on five, and a runout chance when stranded by Green on 15, added 65 before Green (53 off 92) holed out attempting his third six. With 31 off 32, including 10 in two balls in the last over off Haris Rauf who was bowling in the high 140s kmh.

‘It was a pretty good total in the end,’ Inglis said. ‘It would have been nice for someone to go on and get a big score but... we thought anything over 200, we were right in the game. ‘You can always call on ‘Nello’ on those sort of pitches, his variations are outstanding, and when you’ve got on-pace at 145 and then your slow balls at just over 100k an hour, it’s really tough.





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Australia Pakistan ODI Lahore Gaddafi Stadium Nathan Ellis Pat Cummins Josh Hazlewood Mitch Starc Adam Zampa Billy Stanlake Shaheen Shah Afridi Alex Carey Alex Inglis Matt Renshaw Cam Green Pakistan Super League Spin-Friendly Wickets Left-Arm Spinner Arafat Minhas Kiwi Coach Mike Hesson High 140S Kmh

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